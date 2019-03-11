Bafana squad named for vital final AFCON qualifier

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has announced a 24-man squad for the crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Libya.

The fixture will take place on Sunday, March 24 at the Stade Taieb Mhiri in Tunisia, with kick-off at 18:00 (SA time).

South Africa are currently in second place in Group E on 9 points while Nigeria have accumulated 10 points and have already qualified despite having to still play the Seychelles.

Libya (7 points) find themselves with a chance to head to Egypt in June for the tournament - but only if they beat Bafana Bafana.

Baxter's charges only need a point (a draw or win) to qualify.

Meanwhile, the draw for the 24-team tournament will take place on Friday, April 12.

BAFANA BAFANA SQUAD:

Goalkeepers

Darren Keet (Wits), Ronwen Williams (Supersport United), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

Defenders

Daniel Cardoso (Kaizer Chiefs), Rivaldo Coetzee (Mamelodi Sundowns), Aubrey Modiba (SuperSport United), Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Sfiso Hlanti (Wits), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City).

Midfielders

Bongani Zungu (France, Amiens), Hlompho Kekana, Themba Zwane, Tiyani Mabunda (Mamelodi Sundowns), Dean Furman (SuperSport United), Kamohelo Mokotjo (England, Brentford), Thulani Serero (Netherlands, Vitesse FC), Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates).

Forwards

Lebo Mothiba (France, Strasbourg), Percy Tau (Belgium, Royal Union Saint), Lars Veldwijk (Netherlands, Sparta Rotterdam), Lebogang Maboe (Mamelodi Sundowns), Keagan Dolly (France, Montpellier).