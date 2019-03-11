NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

Bafana squad named for vital final AFCON qualifier

2019-03-11 12:23
Stuart Baxter
Stuart Baxter (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has announced a 24-man squad for the crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Libya.

The fixture will take place on Sunday, March 24 at the Stade Taieb Mhiri in Tunisia, with kick-off at 18:00 (SA time).

South Africa are currently in second place in Group E on 9 points while Nigeria have accumulated 10 points and have already qualified despite having to still play the Seychelles

Libya (7 points) find themselves with a chance to head to Egypt in June for the tournament - but only if they beat Bafana Bafana.

Baxter's charges only need a point (a draw or win) to qualify.

Meanwhile, the draw for the 24-team tournament will take place on Friday, April 12.

BAFANA BAFANA SQUAD:

Goalkeepers

Darren Keet (Wits), Ronwen Williams (Supersport United), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

Defenders

Daniel Cardoso (Kaizer Chiefs), Rivaldo Coetzee (Mamelodi Sundowns), Aubrey Modiba (SuperSport United), Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Sfiso Hlanti (Wits), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City).

Midfielders

Bongani Zungu (France, Amiens), Hlompho Kekana, Themba Zwane, Tiyani Mabunda (Mamelodi Sundowns), Dean Furman (SuperSport United), Kamohelo Mokotjo (England, Brentford), Thulani Serero (Netherlands, Vitesse FC), Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates).

Forwards

Lebo Mothiba (France, Strasbourg), Percy Tau (Belgium, Royal Union Saint), Lars Veldwijk (Netherlands, Sparta Rotterdam), Lebogang Maboe (Mamelodi Sundowns), Keagan Dolly (France, Montpellier).

Read more on:    bafana bafana  |  libya  |  afcon 2019  |  soccer

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Cyclist dies after collapsing during Cycle Tour Blitzboks romp to Canada Sevens title 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 4 Markram forces way back into Proteas ODI squad Proteas: Some slipping off CWC bus?
Ethienne Reynecke chats to Sport24 Pretorius won't lie down in Proteas all-rounder race Liverpool title win will not heal Gerrard's 'wound' Ruan Ackermann pens new deal with Gloucester Eastern Cape consortium acquires ownership of Southern Kings

Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 