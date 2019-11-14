Bafana soundly beaten by impressive Ghana in AFCON qualifier

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki suffered defeat in his first competitive match in charge of the national side as South Africa were soundly beaten 2-0 by Ghana in a Group C 2021 Afcon qualifier played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The home side started on the front foot immediately, putting South Africa under pressure which resulted in an early free-kick that came to nothing as well as a shout for handball.

In the 11th minute, Jordan Ayew came close to scoring with a clever flick while just two minutes later Emmanuel Boateng miss-hit his attempt on goal.

Bradley Grobler had Bafana's first clear-cut chance on goal in the 16th minute but he could only sky his attempt over the bar.

South Africa then lost Bongani Zungu to injury with Thapelo Morena replacing him.

The first goal came in the 36th minute when Thomas Partey's long-range effort beat Ronwen Williams in the Bafana goal to put Ghana 1-0 at half-time.

Ghana started the second half just like they did the first as they pressurized South Africa from the start.

Despite their dominance, they could not find the second goal as Jordan Ayew went close and Partey fired against the crossbar. Andre Ayew then saw his header fly wide in the 72nd minute as Ghana, driven on by their home support, kept South African under massive pressure.

Much like in the first half, that pressure paid off in the 80th minute when Kudus Mohammed scored with a fine shot that beat William to make the score 2-0.

And that's the way it stayed till the full-time whistle.

South Africa now return home to face Sudan on Sunday, November 17 in a match of great importance after Sudan won their opening match against Sao Tome and Principe 4-0.

Kick-off is at 15:00 (SA time).