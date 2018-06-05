NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

Bafana have to remain positive - Makaringe

2018-06-05 10:04
Stuart Baxter (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana midfielder Fortune Makaringe says while they are hurting following the loss to Madagascar in the quarter-final of the 2018 COSAFA Cup, they have to be professional and keep their heads up.

South Africa was knocked out of the competition by the islanders 4-3 on penalties after the match ended 0-0 at the end of regulation time on Sunday at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium.

"It is a huge loss bearing in mind that we are the hosts, and much is expected from us, so it is a very difficult thing for the entire team that we lost," said Makaringe.

"We are all professionals, we have to encourage one another and keep our heads up, and if we don’t do that we will be in trouble again and suffer another loss."

The Maritzburg United player was making his debut for Bafana Bafana and impressed in the middle of the park.

"It was a great feeling despite the fact that we lost, it would have been more meaningful though if we won the game, especially after the team played so well as a collective," added Makaringe, who walked away with the Man of the Match award for his sterling performance.

"It’s all credit to the whole team, I would not have done it alone, they complemented whenever I was doing something right, so all credit goes to the entire team."

Bafana Bafana next face Namibia in the plate semi-final, which will be played at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.

Kick-off is at 17:00.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Belgium the fans' favourites ahead of SWC 2018

39 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Serena hands Sharapova victory with shock withdrawal 5 talking points: Springboks v Wales Rassie: Only 2 of the Bok newbies stood out Springbok brand needs a lift … fast! Judge Boks after England series!
Judge Boks after England series! Why we should be aiming for equal pay in cricket Div preparing Zimbabwe for World Cup charge Rhule to ditch Stormers for France - report 'Arrogant' Luther Singh comes under fire in Bafana loss

Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Tunisia keeper fakes injury to help players break Ramadan fast
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 