Bafana have to remain positive - Makaringe

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana midfielder Fortune Makaringe says while they are hurting following the loss to Madagascar in the quarter-final of the 2018 COSAFA Cup, they have to be professional and keep their heads up.

South Africa was knocked out of the competition by the islanders 4-3 on penalties after the match ended 0-0 at the end of regulation time on Sunday at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium.



"It is a huge loss bearing in mind that we are the hosts, and much is expected from us, so it is a very difficult thing for the entire team that we lost," said Makaringe.

"We are all professionals, we have to encourage one another and keep our heads up, and if we don’t do that we will be in trouble again and suffer another loss."

The Maritzburg United player was making his debut for Bafana Bafana and impressed in the middle of the park.

"It was a great feeling despite the fact that we lost, it would have been more meaningful though if we won the game, especially after the team played so well as a collective," added Makaringe, who walked away with the Man of the Match award for his sterling performance.

"It’s all credit to the whole team, I would not have done it alone, they complemented whenever I was doing something right, so all credit goes to the entire team."

Bafana Bafana next face Namibia in the plate semi-final, which will be played at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.

Kick-off is at 17:00.