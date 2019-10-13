NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

Bafana down Mali to claim Nelson Mandela Challenge title

2019-10-13 16:55
Themba Zwane
Themba Zwane (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Bafana Bafana have defeated Mali in their friendly to lift the Nelson Mandela Challenge title in Port Elizabeth.on Sunday.

South Africa won 2-1 after leading 2-0 at half-time.

A penalty in the 23rd minute was awarded as Thulani Serero went down in the area. Man-of-the-match Dean Furman opened Bafana's account when he buried the ball low in the corner.

Substituted Themba Zwane, who replaced a limping Keagan Dolly, scored at the stroke at half-time as he produced a low finish with an assist from Thembinkosi Lorch.

In the second-half, the tourists replied with a low shot by Sekou Koita, which went past goalkeeper Darren Keet to put them on the scoreboard.

This friendly was of significant importance to South Africa, as they prepare for their 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana, which takes place in November.

Scorers:

South Africa - Dean Furman, Themba Zwane

Mali - Sekou Koita

Teams:

South Africa

Williams, Morena, Mathoho, Hlatshwayo, Maela, Mokotjo, Furman, Serero, Lorch, Dolly, Grobler
 
Subs:  Keet (GK), Goss (GK), Mkhwanazi, Rikhotso, Lebusa, Mokeke, Phiri, Mvala, Zwane, Erasmus

