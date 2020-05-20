NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

Bafana coach Ntseki: Furman's personality is that of a winner

2020-05-20 15:55
Dean Furman
Dean Furman (Gallo Images)
Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has lauded Dean Furman while former SuperSport United defender Thabo September says the player will be missed.

Matsatsantsa announced Furman's official departure from the Premier Soccer League club after five years on Tuesday.

The South Africa international is currently in England awaiting the birth of his child, with his contract cut short as a result of the coronavirus.

While Ntseki hailed the 31-year-old for his leadership qualities, September says Furman "leaves a big legacy".

Ntseki told City Press: "I haven't spoken to him regarding his future at club level, but he spoke to me in our last (national team) camp that he'll be going back to England to start a family. He didn't say he's retiring so he'll remain part of the Bafana pool for now.

"Dean's personality is that of a winner and his influence has worked for Bafana. Personally, that's what I would like to see at Bafana - personality and the right attitude. He's a leader in his own right.

"The moment Dean showed interest playing for South Africa when coach Gordon Igesund signed him (from England in August 2015), it showed what kind of a person Dean is. The commitment he made to SuperSport was the same commitment he made to Bafana."

September told Goal: "He leaves a big legacy; he's been a great leader for the team. He always led by example and his work efficacy has been of a high standard.

"He leaves a big gap for the youngsters to fill in but it's always good when you leave, you leave on a high and he's done his part. There's a lot for our young players to learn from him and for all of us at the club."

