Bafana Bafana drop 2 spots in latest FIFA rankings

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana have dropped two spots to 74th in the latest men's FIFA world rankings released on Thursday.

Bafana find themselves in a tie with minnows Cape Verde.

Stuart Baxter's side are tied for 14th-best in Africa.

Qatar are the biggest climbers moving up a massive 38 places, reaching their highest position in more than quarter of a century on the back of their victorious Asian Cup campaign.

Further down the table, Qatar aren't the only team to have ascended in spectacular style. Fellow finalists Japan (27th, up 23) have also soared up the order, while Korea Republic (38th, up 15), United Arab Emirates (67th, up 12) and Jordan (97th, up 12) all registered double-digit gains. There were also significant upwards moves by the likes of Iraq (80th, up 8), Iran (22nd, up 7) and Uzbekistan (89th, up 6).

Belgium remain first in an unchanged top 10, just in front of world champions France.

The next FIFA world rankings will be published on April 4, 2019.

Top 20 in the latest FIFA rankings:

1. Belgium

2. France

3. Brazil

4. Croatia

5. England

6. Portugal

7. Uruguay

8. Switzerland

9. Spain

10. Denmark

11. Argentina

12. Colombia

13. Chile

T14. Sweden

T14. Netherlands

16. Germany

17. Mexico

18. Italy

19. Wales

T20. Poland

T20. Peru

Also:

T74. South Africa