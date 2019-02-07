Bafana Bafana drop 2 spots in latest FIFA rankings

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana have dropped two spots to 74th in the latest men's FIFA world rankings released on Thursday.
Bafana find themselves in a tie with minnows Cape Verde.
Stuart Baxter's side are tied for 14th-best in Africa.
Qatar are the biggest climbers moving up a massive 38 places, reaching their highest position in more than quarter of a century on the back of their victorious Asian Cup campaign.
Further down the table, Qatar aren't the only team to have ascended in spectacular style. Fellow finalists Japan (27th, up 23) have also soared up the order, while Korea Republic (38th, up 15), United Arab Emirates (67th, up 12) and Jordan (97th, up 12) all registered double-digit gains. There were also significant upwards moves by the likes of Iraq (80th, up 8), Iran (22nd, up 7) and Uzbekistan (89th, up 6).
Belgium remain first in an unchanged top 10, just in front of world champions France.
The next FIFA world rankings will be published on April 4, 2019.
Top 20 in the latest FIFA rankings:
1. Belgium
2. France
3. Brazil
4. Croatia
5. England
6. Portugal
7. Uruguay
8. Switzerland
9. Spain
10. Denmark
11. Argentina
12. Colombia
13. Chile
T14. Sweden
T14. Netherlands
16. Germany
17. Mexico
18. Italy
19. Wales
T20. Poland
T20. Peru
Also:
T74. South Africa