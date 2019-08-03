24 hours later and SAFA fills Stuart Baxter's Bafana boots

Cape Town - Following
the SAFA Technical Committee meeting on Saturday, the South African Football Association (SAFA) has
followed through on the recommendation from the Technical Committee, and
has appointed Molefi Ntseki as interim Bafana Bafana coach with immediate effect.
According to the SAFA website, given that Ntseki has been with Bafana Bafana for quite a while now,
it was felt that in the interest of continuity, and given the upcoming
fixtures in September, Ntseki is best placed to follow through with the
foundation that has been laid by coach Stuart Baxter, who resigned on Friday.
Ntseki, the current under-17 head coach, is an entrenched student of
SAFA’s Vision 2022, having involvement with all the national teams as
well over the past few years, from the under-20 men as well as Banyana
Banyana and under-17 women teams.
Regarding a permanent replacement, the SAFA Technical Committee has
resolved to appoint a task team, whose names will be released during the
course of the week, to consider a new head coach for Bafana Bafana.
"While it’s our intention to use our best endeavours to resolve the
Bafana Bafana head coach matter by the end of the month, it is to be
understood that with these matters, it involves complex negotiations
with the potential replacement, and therefore not always possible to
resolve such matters in a short space of time," a SAFA statement read.