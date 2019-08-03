24 hours later and SAFA fills Stuart Baxter's Bafana boots

Cape Town - Following the SAFA Technical Committee meeting on Saturday, the South African Football Association (SAFA) has followed through on the recommendation from the Technical Committee, and has appointed Molefi Ntseki as interim Bafana Bafana coach with immediate effect.

According to the SAFA website, given that Ntseki has been with Bafana Bafana for quite a while now, it was felt that in the interest of continuity, and given the upcoming fixtures in September, Ntseki is best placed to follow through with the foundation that has been laid by coach Stuart Baxter, who resigned on Friday.

Ntseki, the current under-17 head coach, is an entrenched student of SAFA’s Vision 2022, having involvement with all the national teams as well over the past few years, from the under-20 men as well as Banyana Banyana and under-17 women teams.

Regarding a permanent replacement, the SAFA Technical Committee has resolved to appoint a task team, whose names will be released during the course of the week, to consider a new head coach for Bafana Bafana.

"While it’s our intention to use our best endeavours to resolve the Bafana Bafana head coach matter by the end of the month, it is to be understood that with these matters, it involves complex negotiations with the potential replacement, and therefore not always possible to resolve such matters in a short space of time," a SAFA statement read.

