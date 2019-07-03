NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
AFCON

Minister of Sport wishes Bafana well for AFCON knockouts

2019-07-03 08:14
Bafana Bafana
Bafana Bafana celebrate Bongani Zungu's goal (Supplied)
Cape Town - The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has wished Bafana Bafana well as they take on hosts Egypt in the last 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Saturday.

Stuart Baxter's side scraped through to the knockout stages of the tournament by finishing as the fourth best third-placed team thanks to a superior goal difference of 3 goals over Kenya.

Tunisia and South Africa filled the final two places after already-qualified Mali defeated Angola 1-0 in Ismailia through an Amadou Haidara thunderbolt to win Group E and eliminate the losers from the competition.

Angola losing meant South Africa sneaked into the knockout phase, joining Guinea, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Benin as the best four third-place teams.

Mthethwa took to Twitter to wish the men's national team well as they look to upset the hosts and tournament favourites Egypt on Saturday.

"We would like to send our best wishes to the team; as we place our trust in you to honour this great privilege of serving your country with distinction. Fly the flag of our great nation high & make us proud," Mthethwa said.

Read more on:    bafana bafana  |  afcon 2019  |  nathi mthethwa  |  soccer

 

Fixtures
Friday, 05 July 2019
Morocco v Benin, Al-Salam Stadium 18:00
Uganda v Senegal, Cairo International Stadium 21:00
Saturday, 06 July 2019
Nigeria v Cameroon, Alexandria Stadium 18:00
Egypt v South Africa, Cairo International Stadium 21:00
Sunday, 07 July 2019
Madagascar v DR Congo, Alexandria Stadium 18:00
Algeria v Guinea, 30 June Stadium 21:00
Monday, 08 July 2019
Mali v Cote d'Ivoire, TBA 18:00
Ghana v Tunisia, TBA 21:00
Wednesday, 10 July 2019
TBA v TBA, 30 June Stadium 19:00
TBA v TBA, Cairo International Stadium 21:00
Thursday, 11 July 2019
TBA v TBA, Suez Stadium 19:00
TBA v TBA, Al-Salam Stadium 21:00
