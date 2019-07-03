Minister of Sport wishes Bafana well for AFCON knockouts

Cape Town - The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has wished Bafana Bafana well as they take on hosts Egypt in the last 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Saturday.

Stuart Baxter's side scraped through to the knockout stages of the tournament by finishing as the fourth best third-placed team thanks to a superior goal difference of 3 goals over Kenya.

Tunisia and South Africa filled the final two places after already-qualified Mali defeated Angola 1-0 in Ismailia through an Amadou Haidara thunderbolt to win Group E and eliminate the losers from the competition.

Angola losing meant South Africa sneaked into the knockout phase, joining Guinea, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Benin as the best four third-place teams.

Mthethwa took to Twitter to wish the men's national team well as they look to upset the hosts and tournament favourites Egypt on Saturday.

"We would like to send our best wishes to the team; as we place our trust in you to honour this great privilege of serving your country with distinction. Fly the flag of our great nation high & make us proud," Mthethwa said.