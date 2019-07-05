Marawa shrugs off SuperSport sack... starts own sports channel

Cape Town - Renowned South African broadcaster Robert Marawa has put his SuperSport woes behind him by starting his own sports channel on YouTube.

The 46-year-old has been vocal on the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament and shared his experience with his nearly 1 million Twitter followers.

Marawa has also been recording short videos on the social media platform interviewing retired football stars, current dignitaries and analysts.

His online presence has been creating a media frenzy, with many of his fans urging SuperSport to re-appoint the broadcaster.



Last month, Marawa shared the news that he would no longer be hosting shows on the pay-channel.

Marawa told the public on social media that he was informed less than two hours before the start of his Thursday Night Live with Marawa show on SuperSport 4 via SMS not to show up for work.

"I would like to thank all those who have supported my journey as a sportscaster and those I've worked with at SuperSport," he posted.

Marawa earlier alluded to unhappiness in the workplace via another tweet: "Imagine paying for a service where people who are guilty of sexual harassment are employed and encouraged to work".

In another message to viewers wanting to know what happened, he said: "One day u will ALL know. It will cost me my life, but you will know" adding that "The Mafia! Incorporated with lackeys. An amazing story."

Marawa was previously fired from the SABC in July 2017, but later rehired, and he was previously also fired from SoccerZone on SABC1.

Called Marawa TV, the former SuperSport presenter already has over 3 500 subscribers as it continues to grow.

His first interview on the new channel was with Senegal legend El-Hadji Diouf as they both share their thoughts on the Africa Cup of Nations.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW BELOW: