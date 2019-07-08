NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
AFCON

Lorch dedicates Bafana goal to late brother

2019-07-08 07:26
Thembinkosi Lorch (Gallo Images)
Thembinkosi Lorch (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana hero Thembinkosi Lorch dedicated his winning goal against hosts Egypt at Cairo International Stadium to his late brother who passed away in Free State last week.

Speaking in the Media Mixed Zone after South Africa stunned the Pharaohs of Egypt to book a berth in the quarter-finals against Nigeria, Lorch said the goal was for his late brother and close friend.

"This win means a lot especially for the country and I am also happy for my family back home. This was for my late brother who passed away in the Free State last week. I dedicate this goal to him," he told the media.

Lorch said that when he scored, he thought maybe it was not a goal because of the silence that greeted the goal.

"Normally when you score, people celebrate but it donned on me that I had hurt the feelings of more than 80 000 people. We had to make our fans back home proud and I am over the moon," he said.

The midfielder-cum-striker said despite the criticism the team got in the past week, they had to soldier on with the coach 'telling us to be positive and encourage each other.'

He said there was little time to relish the Egypt victory as they have to turn their attention to the Nigeria game on Wednesday.

"The Nigeria game is going to be a tough game, Nigerians are big and strong but we will plan for them the way we planned against Egypt.

"Now we believe and our confidence is sky high, anything is now possible but we must keep on pushing," he added.

Lorch said Saturday’s win was well deserved.

"Although we scored from a breakaway counter attack, we more than deserved this win as we never sat back. We pressed from the word go, in fact, it was Egypt that played long balls and we could have scored more. Both Lars and Percy Tau got chances in the dying minutes and Egypt were luck to survive," he said.

Kick-off for Wednesday's AFCON quarter-final against Nigeria is at 21:00.

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
'Team man' Duminy announces retirement for ALL Proteas cricket 5 Cricket World Cup 2019 flops Cool-headed Rassie puts hand up for higher Proteas honours Proteas coach Gibson wants to stay: 'I love my job' Faf: Proteas need 'balance' to win World Cup
All Blacks: Cheats or masters of gamesmanship? Marawa shrugs off SuperSport sack... starts own sports channel PICTURES: JP Pietersen all smiles at Sharks training Sonny Bill suffers fresh injury concern Pocock better than '50-50' chance of playing RWC - Cheika

Fixtures
Monday, 08 July 2019
Mali v Cote d'Ivoire, Suez Stadium 18:00
Ghana v Tunisia, Ismailia Stadium 21:00
Wednesday, 10 July 2019
Senegal v Benin, 30 June Stadium 18:00
Nigeria v South Africa, Cairo International Stadium 21:00
Thursday, 11 July 2019
TBA v Algeria, Suez Stadium 18:00
Madagascar v TBA, Al-Salam Stadium 21:00
Sunday, 14 July 2019
TBA v TBA, 30 June Stadium 18:00
TBA v TBA, Cairo International Stadium 21:00
Wednesday, 17 July 2019
TBA v TBA, Al-Salam Stadium 21:00
Friday, 19 July 2019
TBA v TBA, Cairo International Stadium 21:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

How far will Bafana Bafana progress in this year’s AFCON tournament?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 