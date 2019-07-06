NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE
Egypt
0 - 0
South Africa
2019-07-06 | 21:00 |  African Cup of Nations | Cairo International Stadium |  First Half
AFCON

Follow Bafana Bafana v Egypt LIVE

2019-07-06 20:50
Tashreeq Vardien - Sport24
Post a comment
Last Updated at 21:28
21:27
26' Salah playing a bit deeper as he starts to collect the ball from inside his own half.
21:26
24' And just as South Africa commit too many players forward. Mo Salah breaks and sparks a counter attack! He sprints forward as three red shirts vs two yellow jumpers. The winger plays in Trezeguet who opens up his boot and sees his soft effort go straight to the keeper.
21:24
23' Good spell for South Africa. The lads seems up for it tonight. 
21:23
21' TAU! Sensational free-kick from the Bafana winger. 24 yards out and the keeper gloves it over the cross bar. Egypt seems a bit rattled and nervous. 
21:21
19' Better balance in the midfield for South Africa. Furman a sitting duck in front of the defensive line with Zungu operating in that box to box midfield role and employing a ton of energy in attack and defence. 
21:18
16' No one really marking Salah or Trezeguet. Zonal as it seems. And it is working so far, but could back fire on the counter attack.
21:16

14' TAU! Seeeeesh! A powerful solid strike from 20 yards out sees the keeper parry the shot but safely collects it again.
21:15
11' Bafana playing a high line, something that has not been seen at this tournament.
21:10
10' Two questionable challengers from the Egyptian defenders which should have been a free-kick for South Africa but the lines man turns a blind eye.
21:08

7' Mokotjo and Mkhize burgers Trezeguet on the left flank and the referee deems it a foul. Free kick in a dangerous area.

Nothing comes off the dead ball situation as the cross is high and wide!
21:07
6' Great defending by Bafana so far with Furman tracking back and blocking out Trezeguet pass to an oncoming Salah, who was alone on the edge of the penalty area. 
21:05
4' MO SALAH! Its a busy opening first half as the Liverpool star is unmarked in the penalty area and scuffs his effort on goal. 
21:04

3' TAU! The 25-year-old now in some space playing from the right flank and slaps an effort over the cross bar. 
21:03
2' CHANCE! Mohsen has a go at goal with some space made available for him to strike on goal but Williams gloves it easily. 
21:02
1' Lorch immediately gets a chance at goal with some space on the left flank which sees him strike it from forty metres out with the outside of his boot but the 'keeper collects it easily.
21:00
1' First half is underway ...
18:11

 *** BREAKING ***

Bafana Bafana line-up:

Ronwen Williams (G), Thamsanqa Mkhize, Sfiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (captain), Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Bongani Zungu, Thembinkosi Lorch, Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba
09:29
*** KICK-OFF IS AT 21:00 SA TIME ***
09:28

Who should start for Bafana Bafana tonight?

Here is the 23-man South Africa squad:
09:24
Baxter out to cause 'national disaster' for Egypt
09:21
Illness may spare Bafana from facing superstar Salah
08:03
Clive Barker: Bafana have been terrible
08:02
Baxter: Media and fans always have issues with my selections
08:02
Baxter: Media and fans always have issues with my selections
07:59
Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter believes their Africa Cup of Nations last 16 encounter against host nation Egypt won't 'overwhelm' his players.
07:54

WELCOME!

LIVE scoring and interactive commentary from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations last 16 encounter between Egypt and Bafana Bafana.
 
  • 22'

    Bafana win a free-kick in a promising area. Tau is over it and he hits the cross-bar! So close!

  • 18'

    Bafana holding steady with the midfield proving to be well organized at the moment. Plenty of intensity from both teams in the opening 20 minutes.

  • 15'

    Shot! Tau stings the gloves of El-Shenawy as he cuts inside from the right flank and lets loose a venomous shot, but straight at the keeper who palms it up and then gathers.

  • 13'

    Egypt trying to slow the game down now as they get onto the ball and begin to knock it around the park. Said almost gets on the end of a good ball from Salah which goes out for a goal kick.

  • 10'

    A great through ball from Tau and Mothiba looks to get on the end of it, but Hamed times his challenge well to deal with the threat.

  • 8'

    Trezeguet dances his way inside and outside of the South African defence and wins a free-kick in a promising position. Said delivers the ball but puts it straight into touch.

  • 6'

    Bafana look to counter but Zungu's ball is too heavy and rolls out for a throw-in.

  • 4'

    CLOSE! Salah goes close as the ball falls to him inside the box and he lashes a shot wide which takes a deflection. South Africa defend the corner well.

  • 3'

    Tau now with an effort as he finds himself in some space outside the box but his effort is well wide. Good intent here from Bafana early on.

  • 1'

    Kick off! Play underway in Cairo!

  • 1'

    Cheeky from Lorch who tries to catch El Shenawy off his line but the keeper catches it comfortably. The stadium is buzzing with fans.

  • 0'

    Good evening and welcome to tonight's coverage of the Round of 16 Afcon clash between the hosts Egypt and South Africa!

  • 0'

    South Africa XI: Williams, Mkhize, Mkhwanazi, Hlatshwayo, Hlanti, Furman, Mokotjo, Zungu, Lorch, Tau, Mothiba. Egypt XI: El Shenawy; Elmohamady, Hegazy, Alaa, Ashraf, Elneny, Hamed, Said; Salah, Mohsen, Trezeguet

  • 0'

    Dean Furman has returned for Bafana whilst Thembinkosi Lorch gets his first start of the tournament. For the Pharaohs, the big news is Mohammad Salah starts after question marks were raised over the Liverpool stars fitness after he fell ill in the week.

  • 0'

    Egypt progressed to the Round of 16 as Group A winners after winning all three of their matches, scoring five goals along the way.

  • 0'

    South Africa meanwhile snuck into the Round of 16 as a best placed third place and have scored just one goal this tournament. It came in their only win against Namibia in their second fixture.

  • 0'

    A major boost for the Egyptians will be the home crowd which is set to be a sell-out at the Cairo International Stadium. The South Africans will have a tough match as it is, but a hostile crowd is bound to make their task even more difficult.

  • 0'

    The teams are out and we are just seconds away from getting underway.

Jump to
top
Egypt South Africa
  • 0 Goals 0
  • 0 Yellow Cards 0
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
  • Ahmed El Mohamady
  • Ahmed Hegazi
  • Trézéguet
  • Tarek Hamed
  • Marwan Mohsen
  • Mohamed Salah
  • Ayman Ashraf
  • Mohamed El-Shenawy
  • Mohamed Elneny
  • Abdallah El Said
  • Mahmoud Alaa
  • 3
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 12
  • 16
  • 17
  • 19
  • 20
  • 2
  • 5
  • 8
  • 9
  • 12
  • 14
  • 15
  • 18
  • 19
  • 22
  • 23
  • Buhle Mkhwanazi
  • Thamsanqa Mkhize
  • Bongani Zungu
  • Lebo Mothiba
  • Kamohelo Mokotjo
  • Thulani Hlatshwayo
  • Dean Furman
  • Sfiso Hlanti
  • Percy Tau
  • Ronwen Williams
  • Thembinkosi Lorch
Substitutions
Substitutions
  • Ahmed El-Shenawy
  • Baher El Mohamady
  • Omar Gaber
  • Ali Ghazal
  • Walid Soliman
  • Ahmed Mansour
  • Ahmed Ali
  • Mahmoud Hamdi
  • Nabil Emad
  • Amr Warda
  • 1
  • 2
  • 4
  • 5
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 21
  • 22
  • 1
  • 3
  • 4
  • 6
  • 7
  • 10
  • 13
  • 16
  • 17
  • 20
  • 21
  • Darren Keet
  • Innocent Maela
  • Daniel Cardoso
  • Ramahlwe Mphahlele
  • Lebohang Maboe
  • Thulani Serero
  • Samuel Mabunda
  • Bruce Bvuma
  • Sibusiso Vilakazi
  • Hlompho Kekana
  • Lars Veldwijk

Read News24’s Comments Policy

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 