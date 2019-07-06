Follow Bafana Bafana v Egypt LIVE

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
14' TAU! Seeeeesh! A powerful solid strike from 20 yards out sees the keeper parry the shot but safely collects it again.
The referee seems to be influenced by the big crowd at this early stage. 0-0#AFCON2019— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 6, 2019
7' Mokotjo and Mkhize burgers Trezeguet on the left flank and the referee deems it a foul. Free kick in a dangerous area.
Nothing comes off the dead ball situation as the cross is high and wide!
3' TAU! The 25-year-old now in some space playing from the right flank and slaps an effort over the cross bar.
Bafana Bafana line-up:
Ronwen Williams (G), Thamsanqa Mkhize, Sfiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi,
Thulani Hlatshwayo (captain), Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Bongani
Zungu, Thembinkosi Lorch, Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba
Here is the 23-man South Africa squad:
LIVE scoring and interactive commentary from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations last 16 encounter between Egypt and Bafana Bafana.
Bafana win a free-kick in a promising area. Tau is over it and he hits the cross-bar! So close!
Bafana holding steady with the midfield proving to be well organized at the moment. Plenty of intensity from both teams in the opening 20 minutes.
Shot! Tau stings the gloves of El-Shenawy as he cuts inside from the right flank and lets loose a venomous shot, but straight at the keeper who palms it up and then gathers.
Egypt trying to slow the game down now as they get onto the ball and begin to knock it around the park. Said almost gets on the end of a good ball from Salah which goes out for a goal kick.
A great through ball from Tau and Mothiba looks to get on the end of it, but Hamed times his challenge well to deal with the threat.
Trezeguet dances his way inside and outside of the South African defence and wins a free-kick in a promising position. Said delivers the ball but puts it straight into touch.
Bafana look to counter but Zungu's ball is too heavy and rolls out for a throw-in.
CLOSE! Salah goes close as the ball falls to him inside the box and he lashes a shot wide which takes a deflection. South Africa defend the corner well.
Tau now with an effort as he finds himself in some space outside the box but his effort is well wide. Good intent here from Bafana early on.
Kick off! Play underway in Cairo!
Cheeky from Lorch who tries to catch El Shenawy off his line but the keeper catches it comfortably. The stadium is buzzing with fans.
Good evening and welcome to tonight's coverage of the Round of 16 Afcon clash between the hosts Egypt and South Africa!
South Africa XI: Williams, Mkhize, Mkhwanazi, Hlatshwayo, Hlanti, Furman, Mokotjo, Zungu, Lorch, Tau, Mothiba.
Egypt XI: El Shenawy; Elmohamady, Hegazy, Alaa, Ashraf, Elneny, Hamed, Said; Salah, Mohsen, Trezeguet
Dean Furman has returned for Bafana whilst Thembinkosi Lorch gets his first start of the tournament.
For the Pharaohs, the big news is Mohammad Salah starts after question marks were raised over the Liverpool stars fitness after he fell ill in the week.
Egypt progressed to the Round of 16 as Group A winners after winning all three of their matches, scoring five goals along the way.
South Africa meanwhile snuck into the Round of 16 as a best placed third place and have scored just one goal this tournament. It came in their only win against Namibia in their second fixture.
A major boost for the Egyptians will be the home crowd which is set to be a sell-out at the Cairo International Stadium. The South Africans will have a tough match as it is, but a hostile crowd is bound to make their task even more difficult.
The teams are out and we are just seconds away from getting underway.
