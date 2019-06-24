NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Côte d'Ivoire
0 - 0
South Africa
2019-06-24 | 16:30 |  African Cup of Nations | Al Salam Stadium |  Not Started
AFCON

LIVE: Bafana Bafana v Ivory Coast

2019-06-24 15:30
Tashreeq Vardien - Sport24
Last Updated at 16:30
16:27
As expected the stadium is not filled to capacity. Patches of empty seats can be seen. Surprised to see quite a number of South African fans waving their flags!
16:24

The nerves! 

Teams are walking out of the tunnel as the pre-match proceedings are underway!
16:23
The current weather conditions in Egypt, Cairo is 37 degree Celsius! But with a slight breeze. Slightest!
16:20
Ivory Coast are the home team in this fixture and will wear their famous orange strip while South Africa are set to don their green jersey and yellow shorts and socks.
15:52

IVORY COAST NAME STARTING XI:

Interesting to not that Zaha, Bony and Cornet are all on the bench.

Gbohouo; Coulibaly, Kanon, Traore, Wonlo, Aurier (c), Die, Kessie, Gradel, Seri, Pepe, Kodijia.
14:15

SHOCKER! BAXTER NAMES STARTING XI

Darren Keet surprisingly does not make the starting XI with Ronwen Williams getting the nod in goal.

Williams, Hlanti, Mkhwanazi, Hlatshwayo (c), Mkhize, Mokotjo, Furman, Maboe, Zwane, Tau, Mothiba.
11:09
*** KICK-OFF IS AT 16:30 (SA TIME) ***
11:09

Meanwhile, read the following before kick-off later this afternoon ...
10:45

THE FULL BAFANA BAFANA AFCON SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Darren Keet (Wits), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs), Rowen Williams (SuperSport United)

Defenders: Daniel Cardoso (Kaizer Chiefs), Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Kaizer Chiefs), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Wits), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Sifiso Hlanti (Wits), Buhle Mkhwanazi (Wits), Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City)

Midfielders: Bongani Zungu (Amiens), Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Dean Furman (SuperSport United), Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford), Tiyani Mabunda (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thulani Serero (Vitesse), Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Strikers: Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg), Percy Tau (Royal St Union), Lars Veldwijk (Sparta Rotterdam), Lebogang Maboe (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sibusiso Vilakazi (Mamelodi Sundowns)
10:42

THE FULL IVORY COAST AFCON SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Sylvain Gbohouo (TP Mazembe), Ali Badra (Free State Stars), Tape Ira (FC San Pedro)

Defenders: Serge Aurier (Tottenham), Wilfried Kanon (ADO The Hague), Wonlo Coulibaly (ASEC Mimosas), Ismaël Traoré (Angers), Mamadou Bagayoko (Red Star), Cheikh Comara (Wydad Casablanca), Souleyman Bamba (Rennes)

Midfielders: Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Mainz), Geoffrey Serey Dié (Neuchâtel Xamax), Jean-Michaël Seri (Fulham), Victorian Angban (Metz), Franck Kessié (Milan) , Ibrahim Sangaré (Toulouse)

Strikers: Max-Alain Gradel (Toulouse), Nicolas Pépé (Lille), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace), Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa), Roger Assalé (Young Boys Bern), Maxwel Cornet (Lyon), Wilfried Bony (Without a club).
10:36

A victory would keep either side on track alongside Morocco who luckily beat Namibia yesterday courtesy of an 89th minute own goal. 
10:34
The Al Salam Stadium will host the fixture between the two nations as either team looks to start their campaign with a victory. 
10:28
It's been a long journey for Stuart Baxter and his charges as they take on arguably the continents biggest footballing nation in that of Ivory Coast
10:08

WELCOME! WELCOME!

LIVE scoring and interactive commentary of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group D clash between Bafana Bafana and Ivory Coast.
 
  • 0'

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this eagerly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations clash between Ivory Coast and South Africa at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo. Bafana Bafana seek to emulate the legendary class of '96 while the Elephants look to rega

  • 0'

    SOUTH AFRICA STARTING XI: Ronwen Williams, Sifiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (c), Thami Mkhize, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Dean Furman, Lebo Maboe, Themba Zwane, Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba.

  • 0'

    SOUTH AFRICA SUBS: Darren Keet, Bruce Bvuma, Innocent Maela, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Daniel Cardoso, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Bongani Zungu, Thulani Serero, Thembinkosi Lorch, Lars Veldwijk, Sibusiso Vilakazi.

  • 0'

    The biggest surprise from that Bafana Bafana lineup is that Ronwen Williams starts ahead of Darren Keet despite Keet's magnificent display in goal against Libya. Football is a cruel sport and you can't say Williams hasn't earned it.

  • 0'

    IVORY COAST STARTING XI: Gbohouo, Coulibaly, Traoré, Aurier (c), Kanon, Kessié, Séri, Serey, Kodjia, Gradel, Pepe.

  • 0'

    Ivory Coast have left Wilfried Zaha, Wilfried Bony and Maxwel Cornet on their bench. Controversial selections from coach Ibrahim Kamara, but that speaks volumes about their depth!

  • 0'

    IVORY COAST SUBS: Ira, Doumbia, Gbamin, Angban, Zaha, Cornet, Bony, Assalé, Ibrahim Sangaré, Comara, Mamadou, Badra Ali Sangaré.

  • 0'

    The two teams are out on the field for this eagerly-anticipated encounter. Ivory Coast have not beaten South Africa in six previous meetings, drawing four and losing two. They have plenty of talent but nothing can be taken for granted.

Jump to
top
Côte d'Ivoire South Africa
  • 0 Goals 0
  • 0 Yellow Cards 0
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
  • Wonlo Coulibaly
  • Wilfried Kanon
  • Ismael Traoré
  • Franck Kessié
  • Jean Michael Seri
  • Jonathan Kodjia
  • Max-Alain Gradel
  • Sylvain Gbohouo
  • Serge Aurier
  • Nicolas Pepe
  • Serey Dié
  • 2
  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 10
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 19
  • 20
  • 2
  • 5
  • 7
  • 9
  • 11
  • 12
  • 14
  • 15
  • 18
  • 19
  • 22
  • Buhle Mkhwanazi
  • Thamsanqa Mkhize
  • Lebohang Maboe
  • Lebo Mothiba
  • Themba Zwane
  • Kamohelo Mokotjo
  • Thulani Hlatshwayo
  • Dean Furman
  • Sfiso Hlanti
  • Percy Tau
  • Ronwen Williams
Substitutions
Substitutions
  • Eliezer Ira Tape
  • Souleyman Doumbia
  • Jean-Philippe Gbamin
  • Victorien Angban
  • Wilfried Zaha
  • Maxwel Cornet
  • Wilfried Bony
  • Roger Assalé
  • Cheick Comara
  • Mamadou Bagayoko
  • Badra Ali Sangaré
  • 1
  • 3
  • 4
  • 7
  • 9
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23
  • 1
  • 3
  • 4
  • 6
  • 8
  • 10
  • 13
  • 16
  • 17
  • 20
  • 21
  • 23
  • Darren Keet
  • Innocent Maela
  • Daniel Cardoso
  • Ramahlwe Mphahlele
  • Bongani Zungu
  • Thulani Serero
  • Samuel Mabunda
  • Bruce Bvuma
  • Sibusiso Vilakazi
  • Hlompho Kekana
  • Lars Veldwijk
  • Thembinkosi Lorch

