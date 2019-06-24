LIVE: Bafana Bafana v Ivory Coast

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
The nerves!
Teams are walking out of the tunnel as the pre-match proceedings are underway!
IVORY COAST NAME STARTING XI:
Interesting to not that Zaha, Bony and Cornet are all on the bench.
Gbohouo; Coulibaly, Kanon, Traore, Wonlo, Aurier (c), Die, Kessie, Gradel, Seri, Pepe, Kodijia.
SHOCKER! BAXTER NAMES STARTING XI
Darren Keet surprisingly does not make the starting XI with Ronwen Williams getting the nod in goal.
Williams, Hlanti, Mkhwanazi, Hlatshwayo (c), Mkhize, Mokotjo, Furman, Maboe, Zwane, Tau, Mothiba.
Good luck message from @Banyana_Banyana captain @Janinevanwyk5 to @BafanaBafana at the @AFCON_2019 in Egypt #TotalAFCON2019 #BafanaBafana #BafanaKaofela pic.twitter.com/pzVqdN0ZFz— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 24, 2019
Wishing @BafanaBafana the best of luck in Egypt #Afcon19 we all supporting you. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/U2dfNuPDCy— Lucas Radebe (@LucasRadebe) June 24, 2019
Well wishes from @Banyana_Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis to @BafanaBafana head coach Stuart Baxter and his team in Cairo, Egypt ahead of the @AFCON_2019 tournament @SAFA_net pic.twitter.com/G46s22piwD— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 23, 2019
Baxter knows exactly how he wants to set up Bafana - Furman
Baxter: We are not intimidated by Ivory Coast
Predicted Bafana XI for crucial AFCON opener
LISTEN: Jordaan gives inspiring speech to Bafana squad
'Confident' Mothiba in battle mode for Bafana
Bafana Bafana striker Lars Veldwijk says that he is beginning to enjoy life in the national team set-up and is ready to take his place in the starting XI if selected.
Ivory Coast 'babes' bank on sharpshooter Pepe against Bafana
Meanwhile, read the following before kick-off later this afternoon ...
THE FULL BAFANA BAFANA AFCON SQUAD:
Goalkeepers: Darren Keet (Wits), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs), Rowen Williams (SuperSport United)
Defenders: Daniel Cardoso (Kaizer Chiefs), Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Kaizer Chiefs), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Wits), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Sifiso Hlanti (Wits), Buhle Mkhwanazi (Wits), Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City)
Midfielders: Bongani Zungu (Amiens), Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Dean Furman (SuperSport United), Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford), Tiyani Mabunda (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thulani Serero (Vitesse), Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Strikers: Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg), Percy Tau (Royal St Union), Lars Veldwijk (Sparta Rotterdam), Lebogang Maboe (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sibusiso Vilakazi (Mamelodi Sundowns)
THE FULL IVORY COAST AFCON SQUAD:
Goalkeepers: Sylvain Gbohouo (TP Mazembe), Ali Badra (Free State Stars), Tape Ira (FC San Pedro)
Defenders: Serge Aurier (Tottenham), Wilfried Kanon (ADO The Hague), Wonlo Coulibaly (ASEC Mimosas), Ismaël Traoré (Angers), Mamadou Bagayoko (Red Star), Cheikh Comara (Wydad Casablanca), Souleyman Bamba (Rennes)
Midfielders: Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Mainz), Geoffrey Serey Dié (Neuchâtel Xamax), Jean-Michaël Seri (Fulham), Victorian Angban (Metz), Franck Kessié (Milan) , Ibrahim Sangaré (Toulouse)
Strikers: Max-Alain Gradel (Toulouse), Nicolas Pépé (Lille), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace), Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa), Roger Assalé (Young Boys Bern), Maxwel Cornet (Lyon), Wilfried Bony (Without a club).
A victory would keep either side on track alongside Morocco who luckily beat Namibia yesterday courtesy of an 89th minute own goal.
WELCOME! WELCOME!
LIVE scoring and interactive commentary of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group D clash between Bafana Bafana and Ivory Coast.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this eagerly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations clash between Ivory Coast and South Africa at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo. Bafana Bafana seek to emulate the legendary class of '96 while the Elephants look to rega
SOUTH AFRICA STARTING XI: Ronwen Williams, Sifiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (c), Thami Mkhize, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Dean Furman, Lebo Maboe, Themba Zwane, Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba.
SOUTH AFRICA SUBS: Darren Keet, Bruce Bvuma, Innocent Maela, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Daniel Cardoso, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Bongani Zungu, Thulani Serero, Thembinkosi Lorch, Lars Veldwijk, Sibusiso Vilakazi.
The biggest surprise from that Bafana Bafana lineup is that Ronwen Williams starts ahead of Darren Keet despite Keet's magnificent display in goal against Libya. Football is a cruel sport and you can't say Williams hasn't earned it.
IVORY COAST STARTING XI: Gbohouo, Coulibaly, Traoré, Aurier (c), Kanon, Kessié, Séri, Serey, Kodjia, Gradel, Pepe.
Ivory Coast have left Wilfried Zaha, Wilfried Bony and Maxwel Cornet on their bench. Controversial selections from coach Ibrahim Kamara, but that speaks volumes about their depth!
IVORY COAST SUBS: Ira, Doumbia, Gbamin, Angban, Zaha, Cornet, Bony, Assalé, Ibrahim Sangaré, Comara, Mamadou, Badra Ali Sangaré.
The two teams are out on the field for this eagerly-anticipated encounter. Ivory Coast have not beaten South Africa in six previous meetings, drawing four and losing two. They have plenty of talent but nothing can be taken for granted.
