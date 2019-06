Bafana suffer Furman blow ahead of Namibia clash

Cape Town - A must-win match against Namibia on Friday will see Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter field a team without star midfielder Dean Furman.

According to widespread reports, South Africa's vice-captain suffered a knee injury that will keep him sidelined for the much anticipated clash against their COSAFA rivals.

Furman, 31, was seen 'heavily strapped' during Bafana's training session while the rest of the squad continued with their preparations for the all important fixture.

Baxter's charges started their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with an underwhelming performance against Ivory Coast (a 1-0 defeat), while Namibia lost 1-0 to Morocco in their first match.

A victory for either side will boost their chances of qualifying for the quarter-final stage.

Kick-off is at 22:00 (SA time) on Friday.

Meanwhile, the other Group D match between Ivory Coast and Morocco takes place at 19:00 (SA time).