Huge AFCON pay day awaits Bafana Bafana stars

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana players will at the very least each walk away with R520 000 in South African Football Association (SAFA) bonuses after qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-finals.

That figure would increase significantly should they progress further in the tournament OR if SAFA get generous and dish out some of the $800 000 (R11.35 million) they are to receive for Bafana reaching the last 8.

South Africa shocked the football world by outplaying and beating host nation Egypt 1-0 in their round of 16 clash on Saturday, thanks to an 85th-minute Thembinkosi Lorch goal.

Stuart Baxter's charges will now meet Nigeria on Wednesday, July 10 (kick-off at 21:00 SA time) in the quarter-finals in what will be their third ever AFCON clash.



In 2000, Nigeria won 2-0 in the semi-finals in Lagos, while in 2004 the Super Eagles thrashed Bafana 4-0 in the group stages in Tunisia.

Soccer Laduma reported that each Bafana player will receive R670 000 if they beat Nigeria and qualify for the semi-finals.

For winning the tournament each player will receive R920 000.

Bafana Bafana's SAFA AFCON player bonuses:

R320 000 - Last 16

R520 000 - Quarter-finals

R670 000 - Semi-finals

R920 000 - AFCON winners



AFCON 2019 prize money:

Champions: $4.5 million (R64 million)

Runners-up: $2.5 million (R35.5 million)

Semi-finalists: $2 million (R28.4 million)

Quarter-finalists: $800 000 (R11.35 million)