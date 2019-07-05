Clive Barker: Bafana have been terrible

Cape Town - Former national coach Clive Barker says Bafana Bafana have been "terrible" at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Bafana, who sneaked into the last 16 after two losses and a solitary victory in the group stage, will play hosts Egypt in Cairo on Saturday.

In an exclusive interview with Sport24, Barker said he was not impressed by what he's seen of Bafana thus far.



"Everybody is disappointed and I'm no different. Bafana Bafana have plenty of room to improve because they have been terrible up until now. The players don't look like they are really enjoying themselves and have appeared frightened to venture over the halfway line.

"Traditionally, South African footballers have always expressed themselves. Our sides that have really played well have had players who want to do something on the ball. Bafana failed to deliver convincing displays during the group stages and, when watching them, the feeling I got is that they are worried about losing. If you are worried about losing then you are never going to take any chances."

Bafana are the only team at AFCON 2019 not to attempt a shot on target in two of their three group matches.

Barker who coached Bafana to the AFCON title in 1996, added: "It's frustrating for everybody and certainly for the supporters back home. If we compare it to the 1996 AFCON tournament, which we won, we managed to score 11 goals and the current Bafana side haven't even had 11 shots on target in three games.

"You have got to score goals to take the pressure off. You can never really express yourselves if you don't get in front and secure a comfortable lead."

Saturday's match at Cairo International Stadium is scheduled for 21:00 (SA time).

