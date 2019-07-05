NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
AFCON

Baxter out to cause 'national disaster' for Egypt

2019-07-05 20:01
Stuart Baxter
Stuart Baxter (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cairo - South Africa boss Stuart Baxter believes it would be a "national disaster" for Egypt if his team were to beat the Africa Cup of Nations hosts in Saturday's last-16 meeting in Cairo.

Bafana Bafana scored just once in an unimpressive group stage campaign that featured a 1-0 win over Namibia and defeats to Ivory Coast and Morocco by the same scoreline.

The 1996 champions sneaked through in the final qualifying spot reserved for the four best third-place sides, but Baxter is quietly confident the occasion of playing Mohamed Salah's Egypt in front a partisan 75 000 crowd will energise his players.

"The fact that we're playing against the home nation is inspiring," Baxter told reporters on Friday.

"Knowing the Egyptian people, knowing their passion for football, knowing their expectations are very high, knowing that they have some great players, I believe that the pressure would be more on them because for them it would be a national disaster if South Africa beat them, for us it would very disappointing."

He added: "We will go into the game quietly believing that we can cause an upset, but knowing that we will have to play very, very well because this is a good Egyptian team and they will have massive support. 

"Maybe one of the jobs that we have to do is to try to quiet the crowd by being a tougher opponent than people think."

Egypt eased into the knockout stages with three wins from three but have yet to hit top gear in their quest for a record-extending eighth Cup of Nations title.

Their record at home in the competition is formidable with three triumphs in four editions as hosts, but Baxter feels South Africa can use the Egyptian support in their favour.

"It's our job to bring maybe some frustration ... if we can do that and the crowd become a little bit impatient, the players will feel that on the field. We know that the home nation can be good thing, but that can be also a big pressure."

Read more on:    bafana bafana  |  afcon 2019  |  stuart baxter  |  soccer

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas v Aussies: The 20-year wait for a CWC dud Proteas: The day Immy saw the 'rainbow nation' Skipper Faf to contemplate Proteas future after World Cup Cricket SA receives MSL backing from one of SA's best Marawa shrugs off SuperSport sack... starts own sports channel
All Blacks: Cheats or masters of gamesmanship? Marawa shrugs off SuperSport sack... starts own sports channel PICTURES: JP Pietersen all smiles at Sharks training Sonny Bill suffers fresh injury concern Pocock better than '50-50' chance of playing RWC - Cheika

Fixtures
Friday, 05 July 2019
Uganda v Senegal, Cairo International Stadium 21:00
Saturday, 06 July 2019
Nigeria v Cameroon, Alexandria Stadium 18:00
Egypt v South Africa, Cairo International Stadium 21:00
Sunday, 07 July 2019
Madagascar v DR Congo, Alexandria Stadium 18:00
Algeria v Guinea, 30 June Stadium 21:00
Monday, 08 July 2019
Mali v Cote d'Ivoire, Suez Stadium 18:00
Ghana v Tunisia, Ismailia Stadium 21:00
Wednesday, 10 July 2019
TBA v TBA, Cairo International Stadium 18:00
TBA v TBA, 30 June Stadium 21:00
Thursday, 11 July 2019
TBA v TBA, Suez Stadium 18:00
TBA v TBA, Al-Salam Stadium 21:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Bafana Bafana have been drawn with Cameroon, Gambia and Mauritania in the qualification stages for the 2017 AFCON tournament. Where will Shakes Mashaba's men finish in their pool?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 