Baxter names Bafana XI for Namibia clash

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has named his starting XI for their must-win 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group D encounter against Namibia.

LIVE: Bafana Bafana v Namibia

Both Namibia and Bafana Bafana lost their opening matches and the sides will go all out for victory in Friday’s encounter.

South Africa went down 1-0 to a 63rd minute goal by Ivory Coast striker Jonathan Kadjia.

Meanwhile, Namibia were close to holding Morocco to a goalless draw before an own in the 89th minute denied them what could have been a credible draw.

Kick-off is at 22:00 SA time.

Bafana Bafana starting XI:



Darren Keet (GK), Thamsanqa Mkhize, Sifiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (captain), Hlompho Kekana, Percy Tau, Themba Zwane, Lebo Mothiba, Bongani Zungu, Sbusiso Vilakazi

Substitutes: Bruce Bvuma, Ronwen Williams, Thembinkosi Lorch, Tiyani Mabunda, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Daniel Cardoso, Innocent Maela, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Lebogang Maboe, Thulani Serero, Lars Veldwijk