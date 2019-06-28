NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
AFCON

Baxter names Bafana XI for Namibia clash

2019-06-28 20:04
Thulani Hlatshwayo
Thulani Hlatshwayo (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has named his starting XI for their must-win 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group D encounter against Namibia.

LIVE: Bafana Bafana v Namibia

Both Namibia and Bafana Bafana lost their opening matches and the sides will go all out for victory in Friday’s encounter.

South Africa went down 1-0 to a 63rd minute goal by Ivory Coast striker Jonathan Kadjia. 

Meanwhile, Namibia were close to holding Morocco to a goalless draw before an own in the 89th minute denied them what could have been a credible draw.

Kick-off is at 22:00 SA time.

Bafana Bafana starting XI:

Darren Keet (GK), Thamsanqa Mkhize, Sifiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (captain), Hlompho Kekana, Percy Tau, Themba Zwane, Lebo Mothiba, Bongani Zungu, Sbusiso Vilakazi

Substitutes: Bruce Bvuma, Ronwen Williams, Thembinkosi Lorch, Tiyani Mabunda, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Daniel Cardoso, Innocent Maela, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Lebogang Maboe, Thulani Serero, Lars Veldwijk

Read more on:    namibia  |  bafana bafana  |  afcon 2019  |  soccer

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: SA secure 2nd win with Sri Lanka thrashing Sri Lanka coach warns of Proteas threat JP apologises to SA fans after Proteas' dismal CWC Imran Tahir celebratory memes are breaking the internet! Proteas find spark at last, ease past Sri Lanka
How WP Rugby may be plucked from cliff edge Federer opens Wimbledon campaign against SA's Lloyd Harris Du Preez replaced as Sharks Currie Cup coach Meyer: Versatile Steyn an ideal fit for Boks Gatland signs Super Rugby deal with Chiefs

Fixtures
Friday, 28 June 2019
South Africa v Namibia, Al-Salam Stadium 22:00
Saturday, 29 June 2019
Mauritania v Angola, Suez Stadium 16:30
Cameroon v Ghana, Ismailia Stadium 19:00
Benin v Guinea-Bissau, Ismailia Stadium 22:00
Sunday, 30 June 2019
Madagascar v Nigeria, Alexandria Stadium 18:00
Burundi v Guinea, Al-Salam Stadium 18:00
Zimbabwe v DR Congo, 30 June Stadium 21:00
Uganda v Egypt, Cairo International Stadium 21:00
Monday, 01 July 2019
Namibia v Cote d'Ivoire, 30 June Stadium 18:00
South Africa v Morocco, Al-Salam Stadium 18:00
Kenya v Senegal, 30 June Stadium 21:00
Tanzania v Algeria, Al-Salam Stadium 21:00
Tuesday, 02 July 2019
Benin v Cameroon, Ismailia Stadium 18:00
Guinea-Bissau v Ghana, Suez Stadium 18:00
Angola v Mali, Ismailia Stadium 21:00
Mauritania v Tunisia, Suez Stadium 21:00
Friday, 05 July 2019
TBA v TBA, Al-Salam Stadium 18:00
TBA v TBA, Cairo International Stadium 21:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Bafana Bafana have been drawn with Cameroon, Gambia and Mauritania in the qualification stages for the 2017 AFCON tournament. Where will Shakes Mashaba's men finish in their pool?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 