Baxter makes 3 changes to Bafana line-up for Morocco clash

Cape Town - Head coach Stuart Baxter has named his Bafana Bafana starting line-up to face Morocco in their final Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group D clash at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, on Monday.

Kick-off is at 18:00 SA time.

With a chance of qualifying for the next round, Bafana Bafana have it all to play for against Morocco who have already secured their passage to the next round.

Attacking midfielder Thulani Serero makes his first start of the tournament in place of Hlompho Kekana in one Baxter's three changes from their 1-0 victory over Namibia.

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams returns between the sticks with Kamohelo Mokotjo making a return to the midfield ahead of Sbusiso Vilakazi.

Bafana Bafana starting XI to face Morocco:

Ronwen Williams (GK), Thami Mkhize, Sifiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (captain), Kamohelo Mokotjo, Themba Zwane, Bongani Zungu, Lebo Mothiba, Thulani Serero, Percy Tau