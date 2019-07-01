NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
AFCON

Baxter makes 3 changes to Bafana line-up for Morocco clash

2019-07-01 15:05
Thulani Hlatshwayo and Stuart Baxter
Thulani Hlatshwayo and Stuart Baxter (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Head coach Stuart Baxter has named his Bafana Bafana starting line-up to face Morocco in their final Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group D clash at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, on Monday.

Kick-off is at 18:00 SA time.

With a chance of qualifying for the next round, Bafana Bafana have it all to play for against Morocco who have already secured their passage to the next round.

Attacking midfielder Thulani Serero makes his first start of the tournament in place of Hlompho Kekana in one Baxter's three changes from their 1-0 victory over Namibia.

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams returns between the sticks with Kamohelo Mokotjo making a return to the midfield ahead of Sbusiso Vilakazi.

Bafana Bafana starting XI to face Morocco:

Ronwen Williams (GK), Thami Mkhize, Sifiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (captain), Kamohelo Mokotjo, Themba Zwane, Bongani Zungu, Lebo Mothiba, Thulani Serero, Percy Tau

Substitutes: Darren Keet, Bruce Bvuma, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Daniel Cardoso, Hlompho Kekana, Sbusiso Vilakazi, Thembinkosi Lorch, Lars Veldwijk, Innocent Maela, Dean Furman, Lebogang Maboe

Read more on:    bafana bafana  |  afcon 2019  |  stuart baxter  |  soccer

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Dhoni go-slow against England stirs Indian fan fury England's CWC back on track after India win 3 Boks, Dobson threaten WPRU - report Mallett: Ref missed 'street-smart' Whitelock infringement 5 talking points: Super Rugby semi-finals
5 talking points: Super Rugby semi-finals Injury-prone Ngidi can draw on Aussie Cummins' story Boks call up Van Staden as cover for Kolisi Former Bok, Sharks legend set for Durban return? No 800m, no worlds says defiant Semenya

Fixtures
Monday, 01 July 2019
Namibia v Cote d'Ivoire, 30 June Stadium 18:00
South Africa v Morocco, Al-Salam Stadium 18:00
Kenya v Senegal, 30 June Stadium 21:00
Tanzania v Algeria, Al-Salam Stadium 21:00
Tuesday, 02 July 2019
Benin v Cameroon, Ismailia Stadium 18:00
Guinea-Bissau v Ghana, Suez Stadium 18:00
Angola v Mali, Ismailia Stadium 21:00
Mauritania v Tunisia, Suez Stadium 21:00
Friday, 05 July 2019
TBA v TBA, Al-Salam Stadium 18:00
TBA v TBA, Cairo International Stadium 21:00
Saturday, 06 July 2019
TBA v TBA, Alexandria Stadium 19:00
TBA v TBA, Cairo International Stadium 21:00
Sunday, 07 July 2019
TBA v TBA, Alexandria Stadium 18:00
TBA v TBA, 30 June Stadium 21:00
Monday, 08 July 2019
TBA v TBA, Suez Stadium 19:00
TBA v TBA, Ismailia Stadium 21:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Bafana Bafana have been drawn with Cameroon, Gambia and Mauritania in the qualification stages for the 2017 AFCON tournament. Where will Shakes Mashaba's men finish in their pool?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 