Bafana's first AFCON win since 2013

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana continued their dominance over African neighbours Namibia after beating them 1-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations Group D match in Cairo on Friday night.

It was not the most impressive display from South Africa, but they kept alive their hopes of making the second round.

However, from a statistical point of view, it was a night to savour for Bafana, who have now won both their AFCON encounters against Namibia, the other being a 4-1 win in Burkina Faso in 1998.



It was South Africa's first AFCON win since January 2013 when they beat Angola 2-0 at home - it's also the first time since this game that they have kept a clean sheet in an AFCON game.



Bongani Zungu was South Africa's goal-scorer and he bagged his first goal at AFCON during his first game in the competition.



To book a last-16 place, Bafana will probably need at least a point against leaders Morocco, who defeated the Ivory Coast 1-0 in the first match of a double-header on Friday.



Already qualified Morocco have six points, the Ivory Coast and South Africa three each and Namibia remain pointless after two solitary-goal losses.



The Namibians, meanwhile, are winless in their eight games played at an AFCON event (two draws and six losses) and have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of these encounters (20 goals conceded).