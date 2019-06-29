NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bafana's first AFCON win since 2013

2019-06-29 07:36
Lebo Mothiba of South Africa and Hanamub Welwin o
Lebo Mothiba of South Africa and Hanamub Welwin of Namibia (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Bafana Bafana continued their dominance over African neighbours Namibia after beating them 1-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations Group D match in Cairo on Friday night.

It was not the most impressive display from South Africa, but they kept alive their hopes of making the second round.

However, from a statistical point of view, it was a night to savour for Bafana, who have now won both their AFCON encounters against Namibia, the other being a 4-1 win in Burkina Faso in 1998.

It was South Africa's first AFCON win since January 2013 when they beat Angola 2-0 at home - it's also the first time since this game that they have kept a clean sheet in an AFCON game.

Bongani Zungu was South Africa's goal-scorer and he bagged his first goal at AFCON during his first game in the competition.

To book a last-16 place, Bafana will probably need at least a point against leaders Morocco, who defeated the Ivory Coast 1-0 in the first match of a double-header on Friday.

Already qualified Morocco have six points, the Ivory Coast and South Africa three each and Namibia remain pointless after two solitary-goal losses.

The Namibians, meanwhile, are winless in their eight games played at an AFCON event (two draws and six losses) and have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of these encounters (20 goals conceded).

 

