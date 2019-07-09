Bafana's AFCON squad valued at R532 million

Bafana Bafana celebrating their victory over Egypt (Gallo Images)

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana's 23-man 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad is valued at a cool R532 million (£30 101 760).

That's an average of R23.1 million per player.

According to the Transfermarkt website, Lebo Mothiba, who currently plays for Strasbourg in France’s Ligue 1, is South Africa’s most expensive player at R111.3 million (£6 292 730).

Percy Tau comes in second at R55.6 million (£3 146 994).

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns’ Hlompho Kekana (R10.3m) and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma (R5.7m) are the lowest on the value chart.

On Wednesday, South Africa face off against Nigeria (kick-off at 21:00 SA time) in a mouth-watering quarter-final AFCON clash at the Cairo International stadium.

The Super Eagles boast players who ply their trade all over Europe with the exception of goalkeepers Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Katsina United, Nigeria) and Amakhosi’s Daniel Akpeyi.

Nigeria’s squad is valued at a staggering R3 trillion (£172.6 million) with Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi the nation’s highest at R558 million (£31.4 million).

That's an average of R133 million per player - more than Bafana's MVP.

South Africa’s Top 5 most valuable players:

1. Lebo Mothiba - Strasbourg, France (R111m)

2. Percy Tau - Brighton, England (R55m)

3. Kamohelo Mokotjo - Brentford, England (R39m)

4. Bongani Zungu - Amiens, France (R39m)

5. Thulani Serero - Vitesse Arnhem, Netherlands (R23.8m)

Nigeria’s Top 5 most valuable players:

1. Wilfred Ndidi - Leicester City, England (R558m)

2. Samuel Chukwueze - Villareal, Spain (R478m)

3. Alex Iwobi - Arsenal, England (R399m)

4. Henry Onyekuru - Everton, England (R207m)

5. Victor Osimhen - Charleroi, Belgium (R207m)