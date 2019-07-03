NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bafana to receive R320k bonus for AFCON last 16 qualification

2019-07-03 07:49
Lebo Mothiba
Lebo Mothiba (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Bafana Bafana players will still receive their R320 000 bonus as promised, despite sneaking into the last 16 stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) through the back door.

It was a long 24-hour wait before head coach Stuart Baxter and his charges learned they had in fact advanced to the next round.

After winning only one of their three Group D matches, South Africa finished third behind Morocco and Ivory Coast. Namibia ended their tournament with zero points in last place.

Following Tuesday night’s results, Bafana scraped through as the WORST of the top four third-placed teams along with Guinea, DR Congo and Benin.

South Africa now have the mammoth task of playing tournament favourites and host nation Egypt on Saturday, July 6.

Meanwhile, the South Africa Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan confirmed last week that each Bafana player will receive a R320 000 bonus despite the manner in which they qualified for the playoffs.

"We expect them to go to the second round‚ at least," Jordaan said as quoted by the TimesLIVE.

"That's why we have a bonus structure‚ to go to the second round. Because it's no use you win one match‚ win this match.

"That's when we give them R320 000 each (getting through the group stage). And if they had gotten the normal win bonuses of R60 000 (per game)‚ you would get R180 000 (for three group wins).

"But we want to go to the second round. So we double it to go to the second round."

So, in addition to their R320 000 bonus, each Bafana player will bank a further R60 000 for their 1-0 win over Namibia.

AFCON LAST 16 FIXTURES:

All kick-off times SA

Friday, July 5

Morocco v Benin, Al Salam Stadium, Cairo - 18:00

Uganda v Senegal, Cairo International Stadium - 21:00

Saturday, July 6

Nigeria v Cameroon, Alexandria Stadium - 18:00

Egypt v South Africa, Cairo International Stadium - 21:00

Sunday, July 7

Madagascar v Democratic Republic of Congo, Alexandria Stadium - 18:00

Algeria v Guinea, 30 June Stadium, Cairo - 21:00

Monday, July 8

Mali v Ivory Coast, Suez Stadium - 18:00

Ghana v Tunisia, Ismailia Stadium - 21:00

