Baxter names Bafana starting line-up to face Ivory Coast

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter has named his starting line-up to face the Ivory Coast in their opening Group D fixture of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, at the Al Salam Stadium on Monday.

SuperSport United's Ronwen Williams gets the nod in goal with Bidvest Wits defender Thulani Hlatshwayo named as captain against the Elephants. In-form Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Legogang Maboe also is set to start at the expense of Thulani Serero.

Kick-off is at 16:30.

Bafana Bafana starting XI:

Ronwen Williams, Sfiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (c), Thami Mkhize, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Dean Furman, Lebo Maboe, Themba Zwane, Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba.

Substitutes: Darren Keet, Bruce Bvuma, Innocent Maela, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Daniel Cardoso, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Bongani Zungu, Thulani Serero, Thembinkosi Lorch, Lars Veldwijk, Sbusiso Vilakazi.