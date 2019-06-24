NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
AFCON

Baxter names Bafana starting line-up to face Ivory Coast

2019-06-24 14:03
Bafana
Bafana
Related Links

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter has named his starting line-up to face the Ivory Coast in their opening Group D fixture of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, at the Al Salam Stadium on Monday.

SuperSport United's Ronwen Williams gets the nod in goal with Bidvest Wits defender Thulani Hlatshwayo named as captain against the Elephants. In-form Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Legogang Maboe also is set to start at the expense of Thulani Serero.

Kick-off is at 16:30.

Bafana Bafana starting XI:

Ronwen Williams, Sfiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (c), Thami Mkhize, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Dean Furman, Lebo Maboe, Themba Zwane, Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba.

Substitutes: Darren Keet, Bruce Bvuma, Innocent Maela, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Daniel Cardoso, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Bongani Zungu, Thulani Serero, Thembinkosi Lorch, Lars Veldwijk, Sbusiso Vilakazi.

Bafana

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Overbowled Rabada's World Cup no-show hurts Proteas PROTEAS COMMENT: Why it could get worse yet! OUT! Proteas' CWC misery over with Pakistan defeat Faf: Proteas results are becoming 'embarrassing' Toothless Proteas chase leather at Lord's
Frans Steyn: Why Rassie wants Boks' stormy survivor Biff baffled by Proteas' horrid World Cup performances 5 talking points: Super Rugby quarter-finals Faf: Losing has chipped away at Proteas' confidence Former coach Arthur: Proteas situation is 'sad'

Fixtures
Monday, 24 June 2019
Cote d'Ivoire v South Africa, Al-Salam Stadium 16:30
Tunisia v Angola, Suez Stadium 19:00
Mali v Mauritania, Suez Stadium 22:00
Tuesday, 25 June 2019
Cameroon v Guinea-Bissau, Ismailia Stadium 19:00
Ghana v Benin, Ismailia Stadium 22:00
Wednesday, 26 June 2019
Nigeria v Guinea, Alexandria Stadium 16:30
Uganda v Zimbabwe, Cairo International Stadium 19:00
Egypt v DR Congo, Cairo International Stadium 22:00
Thursday, 27 June 2019
Madagascar v Burundi, Alexandria Stadium 16:30
Senegal v Algeria, 30 June Stadium 19:00
Kenya v Tanzania, 30 June Stadium 22:00
Friday, 28 June 2019
Tunisia v Mali, Suez Stadium 16:30
Morocco v Cote d'Ivoire, Al-Salam Stadium 19:00
South Africa v Namibia, Al-Salam Stadium 22:00
Saturday, 29 June 2019
Mauritania v Angola, Suez Stadium 16:30
Cameroon v Ghana, Ismailia Stadium 19:00
Benin v Guinea-Bissau, Ismailia Stadium 22:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Vote

Bafana Bafana have been drawn with Cameroon, Gambia and Mauritania in the qualification stages for the 2017 AFCON tournament. Where will Shakes Mashaba's men finish in their pool?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 