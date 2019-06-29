NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
AFCON

Bafana labour to AFCON win over neighbours Namibia

2019-06-29 00:17
Bongani Zungu (Gallo Images)
Bongani Zungu (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cairo - France-based Bongani Zungu scored as an unimpressive South Africa laboured to a 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations Group D win over Namibia on Friday to keep alive hopes of making the second round. 

However, to book a last-16 place the winners will probably need at least a point against leaders Morocco, who defeated the Ivory Coast 1-0 in the first match of a double-header.

Already qualified Morocco have six points, the Ivory Coast and South Africa three each and Namibia remained pointless after two solitary-goal losses.

With Ivory Coast set to beat Namibia Monday, the best South Africa can realistically hope for is one of four places reserved for the best third-place finishers.

It looks increasingly likely that teams coming third in the six groups will need a minimum of four points to be among the quartet that survives. 

Zungu netted on 68 minutes with a header off a corner to settle a match that lacked the quality of the clash between Morocco and the Ivory Coast.

South Africa made four changes to the team that started in a loss to the Ivory Coast four days ago, including the shock demotion of goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who was outstanding. 

He was replaced by Darren Keet and Hlompho Kekana, Zungu and Sibusiso Vilakazi were also promoted with Kamohelo Mokotjo, Lebohang Maboe and injured Dean Furman dropping out.

Namibia coach Ricardo Mannetti included Egypt-based Benson Shilongo for Absalom Limbondi in the lone change to the side that unluckily lost to Morocco after conceding a late own-goal. 

South Africa had a chance to go ahead on 16 minutes, but Vilakazi blazed over at the Al Salam Stadium in the Egyptian capital after a Themba Zwane backheel gave him a clear sight of goal.

Mannetti must have been pleased when the 21st minute passed as he was part of the side trailing South Africa 4-0 at that point when they last met 21 years ago in Burkina Faso.

Now retired Benni McCarthy scored all four Bafana Bafana goals in the victory and how England-born coach Stuart Baxter must have longed for someone similarly clinical in this match.

South Africa had plenty of possession, but lacked creativity in the final third of the pitch and their frustration led to many hopeful, long-range shots. 

Namibia, with four South Africa-based players in the line-up, held their own and did not resemble a side 41 places lower in the world rankings. 

Percy Tau, of whom much had been expected in this Cup of Nations, could have broken the deadlock as half-time approached but a weak shot was comfortably saved by Loydt Kazapua.  

Deon Hotto came close to putting Namibia ahead midway through the second half after Keet spilled a cross and the Namibian had his shot cleared off the line by Buhle Mkhwanazi.

Almost immediately, South Africa forced a corner and Zungu from Ligue 1 outfit Amiens rose unchallenged in the middle of the six-yard box to nod the former champions into the lead.

Read more on:    namibia  |  bafana bafana  |  afcon 2019  |  soccer

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: SA secure 2nd win with Sri Lanka thrashing Proteas find spark at last, ease past Sri Lanka Sri Lanka coach warns of Proteas threat Imran Tahir celebratory memes are breaking the internet! JP apologises to SA fans after Proteas' dismal CWC
How WP Rugby may be plucked from cliff edge Federer opens Wimbledon campaign against SA's Lloyd Harris Du Preez replaced as Sharks Currie Cup coach Meyer: Versatile Steyn an ideal fit for Boks Gatland signs Super Rugby deal with Chiefs

Fixtures
Saturday, 29 June 2019
Mauritania v Angola, Suez Stadium 16:30
Cameroon v Ghana, Ismailia Stadium 19:00
Benin v Guinea-Bissau, Ismailia Stadium 22:00
Sunday, 30 June 2019
Madagascar v Nigeria, Alexandria Stadium 18:00
Burundi v Guinea, Al-Salam Stadium 18:00
Zimbabwe v DR Congo, 30 June Stadium 21:00
Uganda v Egypt, Cairo International Stadium 21:00
Monday, 01 July 2019
Namibia v Cote d'Ivoire, 30 June Stadium 18:00
South Africa v Morocco, Al-Salam Stadium 18:00
Kenya v Senegal, 30 June Stadium 21:00
Tanzania v Algeria, Al-Salam Stadium 21:00
Tuesday, 02 July 2019
Benin v Cameroon, Ismailia Stadium 18:00
Guinea-Bissau v Ghana, Suez Stadium 18:00
Angola v Mali, Ismailia Stadium 21:00
Mauritania v Tunisia, Suez Stadium 21:00
Friday, 05 July 2019
TBA v TBA, Al-Salam Stadium 18:00
TBA v TBA, Cairo International Stadium 21:00
Saturday, 06 July 2019
TBA v TBA, Alexandria Stadium 19:00
TBA v TBA, Cairo International Stadium 21:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Bafana Bafana have been drawn with Cameroon, Gambia and Mauritania in the qualification stages for the 2017 AFCON tournament. Where will Shakes Mashaba's men finish in their pool?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 