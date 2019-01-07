NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
AFCON 2019 host set to be unveiled

2019-01-07 21:08
AFCON trophy (AFP)
Paris - African Football's organisers CAF said on Monday it will announce on Tuesday whether Egypt or South Africa will stage the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations bi-annual tournament, a day earlier than the decision had previously been scheduled.

Cameroon were stripped of hosting rights in November over preparation delays and security concerns.

Cameroon has faced persistent attacks by Boko Haram jihadists in the north and a conflict between the army and separatists in the two English-speaking regions in the west.

South Africa has much of the necessary infrastructure after hosting the 2010 World Cup and the 2013 Africa Cup of nations.

The 2006 hosts Egypt would also appear to have the infrastructure but only expressed its interest in hosting the tournament on December 14 after Morocco pulled out in the middle of the same month.

This year's competition will run from June 15 to July 13.

Read more on:    egypt  |  south africa  |  afcon 2019  |  soccer

 

