Rugby

WP wing pays price for head butt

2018-10-13 14:00
Christian Ambadiang
Christian Ambadiang (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Western Province under-19 wing Christian Ambadiang will only be allowed to play rugby again in March after being found guilty of serious foul play.

According to Netwerk24, Ambadiang was found guilty on two separate cases at a SA Rugby disciplinary hearing.

Ambadiang was involved in an ugly on-field fight (WATCH below) with Eastern Province under-19 fullback Dylan le Roux during an SA Rugby U19 Championship match in Despatch late last month.

Shocking video footage emerged of the incident in which both players received red cards.

The incident took place when Ambadiang was tackled by Le Roux.

After the tackle, both players can be seen getting into a scuffle.

Cameroon-born Ambadiang pushes Le Roux, who responds with a punch to the face that sees members of both sides rushing to stop the altercation.

Once everything has settled down, the referee shows both players a red card, but it doesn't stop there.

The footage shows the two players walking off together and Ambadiang, clearly not happy with having been punched, head-butts Le Roux, who then throws another punch.

A spokesperson for SA Rugby said Ambadiang was suspended for three weeks for the red card - after which a 16-week suspension comes into effect for the head butt.

The ban has been split into two parts so the December off-season period is not taken into account - which effectively means the player can only play rugby again on March 1.

WP also started with their own internal investigation against Ambadiang, while it’s not certain whether EP will do the same with Le Roux.

