Rugby

WP vice-president cleared of racism

2018-07-10 12:40
Gerald Njengele (Gallo)
Cape Town - Western Province Rugby Football Union vice-president Gerald Njengele has been cleared of all charges of racism following an appeal.

Njengele was originally charged in January with uttering racist remarks during the Cape Town Sevens at Cape Town Stadium in December.

The matter was referred to an investigative panel consisting of Judge Robert Henney and Advocate Yvette Isaacs.

Initially the investigative panel decided that on the basis of the complaint, Njengele could have transgressed the WPRFU code of conduct by bringing the game into disrepute.

Njengele then appeared before a disciplinary tribunal which found him guilty and suspended him from all rugby activities for four years.

Njengele appealed the finding of the disciplinary tribunal and the matter was then referred to an appeals tribunal which subsequently cleared him of all charges.

Njengele will resume his WPRFU duties with immediate effect.

WPRFU president Thelo Wakefield said that the union was confident that due process was properly followed in this matter.

"We take matters such as this very seriously, which is why it was important that the correct procedure was followed at every stage," he said.

Read more on:    wp  |  gerald njengele  |  thelo wakefield  |  cape town  |  rugby
Sharks may face Jaguares second stringers

52 minutes ago

