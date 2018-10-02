NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

WP Rugby promises action after horrific fight

2018-10-02 10:51
WP Rugby logo (File)
Related Links

Cape Town - Western Province have promised disciplinary action against one of their junior players who was involved in an ugly on-field fight over the weekend.

This comes after shocking video footage emerged of two under-19 players - one from Western Province and one from Eastern Province - involved in a fight during an SA Rugby U19 Championship match in Despatch.

A spokesperson for WP Rugby told Netwerk24 that they strongly condemn the incident and plan on investigating it.

“We’ll follow the correct procedures. As the match falls under the auspices of the SA Rugby Union, there is a disciplinary process that WP and the player will follow. We take foul play and violent behaviour very seriously and an internal disciplinary process will also take place at WP,” the spokesperson said.

The incident took place when WP right wing Christian Ambadiang was tackled by EP fullback Dylan le Roux.

After the tackle, both players can be seen getting into a scuffle (WATCH in the tweet below).

Cameroon-born Ambadiang pushes Le Roux, who responds with a punch to the face that sees members of both sides rushing to stop the altercation.

Once everything has settled down, the referee shows both players a red card, but it doesn't stop there.
The footage shows the two players walking off together and Ambadiang, clearly not happy with having been punched, head-butts Le Roux, who then throws another punch.

EP Rugby president Andre Rademan described the incident as shocking.

“We definitely do not condone it,” Rademan said, while adding that he welcomed WP’s investigation into the incident.

The WP under-19 side won the match at the Despatch Rugby Club 47-18.

Read more on:    ep  |  wp  |  christian ambadiang  |  dylan le roux  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

WATCH: All Blacks touch down in SA

2018-10-02 10:13

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks: Faf has too much influence! Boks stay 5th in World Rugby rankings WATCH: Shocking fight between WP and EP U19 players Rassie can equal Heyneke with All Black thumping Ryder Cup fan loses sight in eye, plans to sue
Boks: Faf has too much influence! Baxter names Bafana squad for AFCON qualifiers Boks stay 5th in World Rugby rankings Time for Tiger & Lefty to exit the Ryder Cup stage SA athletes given dagga warning

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: What the national anthem means to the Springboks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Following the win over the All Blacks in Wellington, Springbok supporters will be counting down the days until the return fixture at Loftus on October 6. How do you see that match ending?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 