NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

WP presidential elections in disarray hours out from vote

2018-11-26 13:34
Thelo Wakefield (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Sport24

Cape Town - Monday night's elections for the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) presidency are in danger of not taking place thanks to an urgent court interdict.  

Sport24 understands that Ronald Bantom, who was due to run as a candidate for vice-president on Monday night, has applied to the high court to put a stop to the elections. 

He has the support of presidential candidate Zelt Marais, who is understood to have co-signed the affidavit. 

Outgoing WPRFU president Thelo Wakefield announced last week that Bantom had been suspended from standing in the elections due to the fact that he had evaded a disciplinary hearing relating to an incident from August, 2017 when he had a spat with Jessie Claasen of the Vuka Rugby development programme. 

In December last year, Bantom was again involved in a public spat, this time at the Cape Town Sevens where Claasen and then-WPRFU vice-president Gerald Njengele engaged in an altercation that was reportedly racist in nature. 

Bantom's suspension, though, relates back to the August, 2017 incident. 

While the timing of Wakefield's renewed interest in that disciplinary process was curious, it is understood that Bantom evaded calls to sit before lawyers in an effort to move forward with the process. 

It was that non-compliance that gave Wakefield the ammunition to suspend Bantom, who is now fighting back. 

Sport24 contacted Wakefield on Monday to ask if Monday night's AGM would go ahead given the latest developments. 

"Why would you ask me that when the AGM is tonight?" Wakefield said. 

When informed that, on our information, two standing candidates (Bantom and Marais) had moved to have the elections postponed, Wakefield opted to keep his distance. 

"This matter is with the high court ... the judge must decide."

The high court is expected to rule on the interdict at 15:00, while the AGM was expected to get underway at 19:30

Sport24 has also made attempts to contact Marais. 

Read more on:    wprfu  |  thelo wakefield  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Cape derby to open 2019 Varsity Cup

2018-11-26 13:37

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rassie Erasmus v Allister Coetzee: What the numbers say 5 talking points: Wales v Springboks Boks play down Duane microphone incident Boks in bizarre hotel bomb scare Rassie names 13 Springboks in Barbarians squad
Boks end 2018 FIFTH on rankings WATCH: Dyantyi in disbelief after winning World Rugby award Mike Mangena granted R50 000 bail in drug lab case Rassie names 13 Springboks in Barbarians squad Wasps money dispute could see Willie join Bulls

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which of the five nominees for 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year deserves the award most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 