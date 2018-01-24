WP official faces hearing after racial incident

Cape Town - Western Province Rugby Union (WPRU) vice-president Gerald Njengele is to appear before a disciplinary committee after an alleged racial incident.

Reports of the incident surfaced in December last year and is believed to have occurred at the Cape Town Sevens on the weekend of December 9/10.



Njengele was accused of launching a verbal and racial attack on Jessie Claassen, who is the national manager of the Vuka Rugby Programme - a SA Rugby-affiliated initiative that aims to cater for rugby development in the country.



Claassen said that the attack stemmed from his decision not to shake Njengele's hand due to a previous altercation between the pair last August.



When this happened, Njengele allegedly responded: "F**k you white people, f**k the coloureds. I'm a clever darkie. I don't need your f*****g money."



Njengele denied that he made those comments but will now face the music.



WP president Thelo Wakefield told Netwerk24 that Advocates Norman Arendse and Randall Titus will conduct the hearing.



“A date still needs to be determined, but the matter needs to be concluded as soon as possible so the public knows. I want it to be as transparent as possible, because the man holds a senior post at the union,” Wakefield added.