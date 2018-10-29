NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
World Rugby demotes SA ref after 'problem with his fitness'

2018-10-29 09:07
Marius van der Westhuizen (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - South African referee Marius van der Westhuizen has dropped off World Rugby's list of match officials.

A World Rugby official reportedly confirmed to this weekend's Sunday Times that Van der Westhuizen was left off the list because "there was a problem with his fitness".

Van der Westhuizen was in the news earlier this year for all the wrong reasons when he was stood down from his role as an assistant referee for Ireland's Grand Slam clash against England at Twickenham.

The demotion came after World Rugby admitted they had erred in clearing him to attend an England training session in the build-up to the Six Nations Test.

Shortly thereafter, Van der Westhuizen raised the ire of former Springbok Dawie Snyman who called for the official to be banned for a year following his performance in a Super Rugby match between the Stormers and Reds at Newlands.

World Rugby earlier announced that only three South African match officials would be in action during a very busy November schedule of international fixtures.

They are referees Jaco Peyper and Rasta Rasivhenge and television match official (TMO) Marius Jonker.

