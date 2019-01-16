Willie could join Jake in Japan

Cape Town - Springbok fullback Willie le Roux’s next move appears to be either to Japan or back to South Africa.

It was announced on Tuesday that the 29-year-old would leave English club Wasps at the end of the current European season.

He joined Wasps in early 2017.



Le Roux will return to South Africa as the Springboks step up preparations for the Rugby World Cup and according to Netwerk24, he could join the Toyota Verblitz club in Japan after the showpiece event.

Verblitz are coached by former Springbok mentor Jake White.

Le Roux was recently also linked with a move to the Bulls, but it appears as though the Pretoria franchise was not successful in getting the player released early form his Wasps contract.

Before he joined Wasps in 2017, Le Roux played Super Rugby for the Sharks in the 2016 season and he played for the Cheetahs between 2012 and 2015.

Le Roux, who boasts 53 Tests, thanked Wasps for providing him with an opportunity.



"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at Wasps and would like to thank everyone involved with the club for their support. I’ll continue to give my all till the end of the season in the Black and Gold," he told the club’s official website.