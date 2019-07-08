NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

White's Japanese club in drugs scandal

2019-07-08 09:38
Jake White
Jake White (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Former Springbok coach Jake White's Toyota Verblitz club's future in the Japanese Top League appears to be in doubt after a drugs scandal.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicated on Sunday that the club could be kicked out of the Top League or decide to withdraw themselves.

This comes after two of the club's players - New Zealand-born Steven Yates and Ryota Kabashima - were arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine.

According to the Kyodo News website, Toyota has suspended the team's operations for the time being.

"We sincerely apologise for the continued arrests of our team members. We deeply regret that we have caused trouble at a time when Japan will soon host the Rugby World Cup," Toyota said in a statement.

The possession and use of drugs are seen as serious transgressions in Japan.

There is a strong South African flavour at Toyota Verblitz..

Former Stormers director of rugby Gert Smal is White's assistant coach, while Jason Jenkins, Reniel Hugo, Carl Wegner, Lionel Cronje, Clinton Swart and Gio Aplon all ply their trade there.

Springbok fullback Willie le Roux and All Blacks skipper Kieran Read are also set to join the club after this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan.

 

