NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

White no fan of World Rugby’s proposed world league

2019-03-12 12:59
Jake White (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Springbok coach Jake White is not a fan of World Rugby's proposed new world league.

The global rugby governing body recently released an outline of a 12-team Nations Championship it plans to launch in 2022.

World Rugby said the competition would be a "two-division, merit-based format with promotion and relegation and a potential pathway for all unions."

White expressed his views via a column for the All Out Rugby website where he warned that the new World League could diminish the prestige of the Rugby World Cup.

"Maybe this is me being selfish as a coach who has won a World Cup, but for the sake of rugby's integrity, we can’t have the top teams playing each other every year.

"Do we really want to be discussing the same question in rugby when we've got the World League champions, the Rugby Championship champions, the Six Nations champions and the Rugby World Cup champions?

"Money is the big motivator behind World Rugby's interest in a global competition, but it’s such a fine line because making rugby bigger, in terms of financial growth, comes with its own dilemmas, as you can see from sports such as baseball, basketball and soccer. It doesn't take long for the players to demand more money, salaries go up and then we’re debating when enough is enough," White wrote.

World Rugby implied that the first league in 2022 would comprise the top dozen teams in the world rankings.

But the governing body provided no explicit assurances Pacific island teams would be included and there have been reports suggesting it would tap the larger television markets of Japan and the United States.

READ Jake White's full column on the All Out Rugby website

Read more on:    world rugby  |  jake white  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Cyclist dies after collapsing during Cycle Tour Morris' Cricket World Cup charge all but over CWC: Proteas look like taking 'mystery man' WATCH: Footage of 'drunk' Itumeleng Khune leaked Gibbs remembers 'greatest ever ODI' 13 years on
White no fan of World Rugby’s proposed world league Amla v Markram v Hendricks ... who is going to CWC? Masters debut beckons for red-hot Harding Dobson would like Fleck to stay at WP Rugby Morris' Cricket World Cup charge all but over

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 