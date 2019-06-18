NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

We were beaten by a better team - Junior Boks coach

2019-06-18 06:47
Chean Roux
Chean Roux (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Junior Springbok coach Chean Roux was bitterly disappointed as his team went down 20-7 against France in the World Rugby U20 Championship semi-finals at the Racecourse Stadium in Rosario on Monday.

It was a result that dashed South Africa's hopes of advancing to the final for the first time since 2014.

The Junior Springboks will meet Argentina in the third and fourth place-playoff on Saturday, after Australia defeated the hosts 34-13 in the other semi-final.

The first half proved to be a hard grind as both teams kept things close following heavy rains in Rosario since early in the morning.

"We were beaten by the better side," said Roux. "I don't think we pitched up mentally for this game and we made some silly mistakes. You need a little bit of luck as well.

"So there are no excuses, we were simply beaten by the better side today."

With the bronze playoff left in the competition, Roux added: "We've been there in the past, but that is not what we came for.

"We have a couple of injuries, so we will see who is fit to play the next game and we will take it from there."

France opened up the scoring with two penalty goals compliments of flyhalf Louis Carbonel in the first seven minutes, and they added the first try of the match shortly before the second quarter as loose forward Jordan Joseph touched down from a rolling maul.

Carbonel added his third penalty goal with 10 minutes left in the half to stretch their lead to 14-0.

The Junior Springboks fought back with intent and their patience on attack paid off on the stroke of half-time as hooker Fezokuhle Mbatha forced his way over the tryline from a rolling maul, with scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse landing the conversion to reduce their deficit to 14-7.

The Junior Springboks showed their determination to run hard at France from the outset of the second half, but mistakes at crucial times denied them from adding to their score on a few occasions in the third quarter.

France, in turn, bagged their fourth penalty goal in the third quarter and added another several minutes later to extend their lead to 20-7.

Neither team was able to add to the score despite their committed efforts to breach the defence.

Scorers:

Junior Springboks 7 (7)

Try: Fezokuhle Mbatha

Conversion: Jaden Hendrikse.

France - 20 (14)

Try: Jordan Joseph

Penalties: Louis Carbonel (5)

 

