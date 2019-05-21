NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

WATCH: World Rugby's incredible 'Try and Stop Us' ad

2019-05-21 16:13
World Rugby
Related Links

Cape Town - On Tuesday, World Rugby introduced a campaign to grow women's rugby right around the world.

With more than 2.7 million players in women's rugby, the player base makes up a quarter of all players worldwide and it continues to grow at fast pace with a 28% increase in women playing the sport since 2017.

The #TryAndStopUs campaign will look to further raise those numbers as well as increase participation and engagement among fans and other parties involved in the sport.

The campaign also includes an advert that is simply stunning.

WATCH IT BELOW

Read more on:    world rugby  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Formula One legend Niki Lauda dies at 70 Australian great Slater booted off flight Mo'unga, Bridge named in Cape Town abuse incidents Jean de Villiers' 'loose' knee breaks the internet! Crusaders respond to homophobia accusations after McDonalds incident
Semenya to race 3 000m event in California Australian rugby to open 'faith' review after Folau row Ngidi paying special attention to India at CWC England pick Archer as hosts confirm CWC squad 1.5 tons of potatoes await Comrades runners

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 