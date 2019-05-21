WATCH: World Rugby's incredible 'Try and Stop Us' ad

Cape Town - On Tuesday, World Rugby introduced a campaign to grow women's rugby right around the world.

With more than 2.7 million players in women's rugby, the player base makes up a quarter of all players worldwide and it continues to grow at fast pace with a 28% increase in women playing the sport since 2017.

The #TryAndStopUs campaign will look to further raise those numbers as well as increase participation and engagement among fans and other parties involved in the sport.

The campaign also includes an advert that is simply stunning.

WATCH IT BELOW