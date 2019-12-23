NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

WATCH | Etzebeth intercepts, sprints 40m to score on Top 14 debut

2019-12-23 06:49
Eben Etzebeth (Getty Images)
Eben Etzebeth (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Springbok Rugby World Cup-winning lock Eben Etzebeth has made an immediate impact on his debut for new French club, Toulon.

Etzebeth marked his Top 14 debut with a fourth-minute intercept try that saw him sprint 40 metres for the opening try in a comprehensive 41-19 victory over Clermont, the club's eighth straight win.

Etzebeth was omnipresent throughout and received a standing ovation when he was subbed off with 10 minutes to play.

Read more on:    toulon  |  top 14  |  eben etzebeth  |  rugby

 

