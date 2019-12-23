WATCH | Etzebeth intercepts, sprints 40m to score on Top 14 debut

Cape Town - Springbok Rugby World Cup-winning lock Eben Etzebeth has made an immediate impact on his debut for new French club, Toulon.
Etzebeth marked his Top 14
debut with a fourth-minute intercept try that saw him sprint
40 metres for the opening try in a comprehensive 41-19 victory over
Clermont, the club's eighth straight win.
Etzebeth was omnipresent throughout and received a standing ovation when he was subbed off with 10 minutes to play.
