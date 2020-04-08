NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
WATCH | CJ Stander practices with sheep, turns farm yard into training ground

CJ Stander (Gallo Images)
South African-born Irish flank CJ Stander has turned his family farm in George into a training round. 

The 30-year-old, who has been living in Ireland since 2012 where he had been based with PRO14 side Munster, made it back to South African in time for the country's 21-day lockdown period in efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. 

As has been the case with professional sports people all over the world, though, isolation does not mean that the hard work stops and Stander has been making every effort to stay in shape. 

In a comical couple of videos posted to his Instagram, Stander is seen making the most of the facilities on the farm, from training with sheep to using feed as weights. 

Tournament organisers are still looking for a solution when it comes to finishing the 2019/20 PRO14 season.

Munster are currently second in Conference B and would miss out if the decision was taken to only stage the final with Leinster and Edinburgh the sides currently topping the two Conferences. 

Stander, meanwhile, has played 42 Test matches for Ireland since making his debut back in 2016.

