NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Warburton retirement a 'red flag' for rugby

2018-07-21 20:37
Sam Warburton (Getty)
Related Links

San Francisco - World rugby chiefs have warned that Sam Warburton's premature retirement from the sport is a "red flag" and say that players may need to adjust gruelling training regimes to protect their careers in future. 

Former Wales and British Lions captain Warburton stunned rugby this week after hanging up his boots at the age of 29, citing an inability to recover from a litany of injuries that have blighted his career. 

World Rugby vice-chairman Agustin Pichot said Warburton's retirement was a warning in an era when professional rugby has become increasingly demanding for elite athletes. 

"The red flags are there - Sam is one red flag - there was a tweet I saw about the number of injuries he has had and it was frightening," Pichot told reporters in San Francisco at World Cup Sevens. 

"He had an outstanding career, but a number of injuries. We have to take care of the future generations." 

Pichot said World Rugby was in discussions with the International Rugby Players Association about setting guidelines which would limit the workloads of top-level players. 

The former Argentina captain acknowledged, however, that achieving uniform rules would be complicated given the often conflicting demands on players of clubs and country. 

"We are working towards a training-load system," Pichot said. "We have to learn how to integrate not only the unions but the clubs - don't forget that. You can tell a union that players should only train 10 hours a week - say - but maybe the coaches at the clubs train them more. The coaches and owners will want them to play every single week because they want to win to make money. It has to be addressed. 

"First of all is the safety of the players. The players want to earn more money, so have to train more and play more." 

Players also needed to negotiate safeguards into their contracts, Pichot said. 

"We talked about it with the players last year - we said 'We want to take care of you, but let's be honest, when you sign a contract sometimes you don't protect yourself, and want to play week-in week-out'. There is a balance to be made." 

World Rugby meanwhile has recently moved to address the issue of head injuries caused during tackles. 

Current laws allow for tackles to be made at shoulder height, but World Rugby has trialled a new law which lowers the level of legal tackles to nipple height. 

"There is a crucial thing coming, and a debate about where we are going with the physicality of the game and high tackles," Pichot said. 

"When we played the game - when you had a knock on the head it was seen as brave to carry on playing. We can't do that anymore, the game has changed." 

World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper said no changes to the tackle law would be made before the 2019 World Cup in Japan, but hinted high tackles could be scrutinised more rigorously via the Television Match Official (TMO) system. 

"There will be no law changes before the World Cup now, but there might be directive or protocol changes, for example regarding the use of the TMO," Gosper said.

Read more on:    sam warburton  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Impressive Lions maul Jaguares, book semis spot

2018-07-21 16:48

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Blitzboks off to an emphatic start at Sevens World Cup Upset Treu storms out of Stormers meeting Disgraced Croatian player refuses World Cup medal Caster obliterates quality 800m field in Monaco Crusaders too strong for error-strewn Sharks
Kevin Anderson chats to Sport24 Upset Treu storms out of Stormers meeting Percy Tau excited to make European impact Conte to sue Chelsea over delayed sacking - reports Up to R1 500 to watch All Blacks at Loftus

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Kevin Anderson reflects on Wimbledon final defeat
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who will emerge victorious in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 