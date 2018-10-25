NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Wallaby Folau says he 'enjoyed' homophobia row

2018-10-25 06:49
Israel Folau (Getty Images)
Related Links

Tokyo - Wallabies star Israel Folau has revealed he "really enjoyed" the controversy over anti-gay remarks he made earlier this year that briefly cast doubt on his future in the sport.

The deeply religious Folau caused uproar when he said on social media in April that God's plan for gay people was hell unless they repented their sins.

Rugby Australia chief Raelene Castle grilled him on the issue and the organisation distanced itself from his views, prompting speculation Folau might return to rugby league, where he played from 2007-2010.

However, with his future as a Wallaby reportedly sealed after signing a lucrative deal through to 2022, Folau spoke at length ahead of Australia's Test against New Zealand in Yokohama this weekend about the "rollercoaster" he had experienced.

"To be quite honest, it might sound a bit crazy, I kind of really enjoyed what was happening off the field," he said in comments reported by the rugby.com.au website.

"Not that it happened on purpose, but my identity is based around my faith in God... it was actually moulding me into becoming stronger and taught me a lot of things that I needed to learn, and I'm still learning now."

Folau said his views on gay marriage had not changed but he had now learned to "love and forgive" those who did not agree with him.

Several players condemned Folau's comments at the time, including team-mate David Pocock and All Black TJ Perenara, who he will face on Saturday.

"I totally understand everyone else's view," he said. "They are obviously different to mine and I respect that. It doesn't change how I look at that person.

"What I don't want to do is compromise what I believe in. Being true to my faith in God, I'm always going to follow that."

Folau is set to start at outside centre against the All Blacks for the first time in his 69-Test career but said he was looking forward to wearing the number 13 jersey.

"I'm confident in having to defend there up front. It's all about the connections with guys inside and outside of you," he said.

"So if we're on the same page there, I'm very comfortable in reading and staying connected with the guys inside and outside of me."

Teams:

New Zealand

15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Ben Smith, 13 Ryan Crotty, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Kieran Read (captain), 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Liam Squire, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Sam Whitelock, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

Substitutes: 16 Nathan Harris, 17 Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18 Nepo Laulala, 19 Brodie Retallick, 20 Matt Todd, 21 Aaron Smith, 22 Richie Mo'unga, 23 Anton Lienert-Brown

Australia

15 Dane Haylett-Petty, 14 Sefa Naivalu, 13 Israel Folau, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia, 8 David Pocock, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Rob Simmons, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Folau Faingaa, 1 Scott Sio

Substiitutes (one to be omitted): 16 Tolu Latu, 17 Sekope Kepu,18  Taniela Tupou, 19 Rory Arnold, 20 Jack Dempsey, 21 Pete Samu, 22 Nick Phipps, 23 Samu Kerevi, 24 Tom Banks

Read more on:    wallabies  |  bledisloe cup  |  israel folau  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Folau moved to centre for All Blacks clash

2018-10-25 07:04

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Former Bok Jean Deysel announces retirement 2 Springbok bolters for end of year tour Faf pours cold water on AB return rumours World XV name 7 SA stars in side for Japan clash 'The Rock' called on to push for Pacific Islands Super Rugby team
A history of WP v Sharks Currie Cup finals John Smit on where Currie Cup final will be won WATCH: Is this the try of the season? Roll of honour: Currie Cup winners Currie Cup referees through the ages

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: The Titans try their hand at blind cricket
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who is your Fans’ Choice nominee for the BrightRock Players Choice Awards this year?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 