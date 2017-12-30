Wallabies star Hunt arrested for 'drug possession'

Sydney - High-profile Wallabies star Karmichael Hunt has been arrested, reportedly for possessing drugs, with Rugby Australia on Saturday launching an investigation into the incident.

Hunt, a former rugby league international who made his Wallaby debut this year, was detained along with another man in Brisbane early on Saturday morning.

He was allegedly caught with a white powder, which Sydney's Daily Telegraph and other media said was cocaine.

"Rugby Australia has today been made aware of an incident involving Wallabies and Queensland Reds back Karmichael Hunt in Brisbane overnight," the sport's governing body said in a statement.

"It is understood Hunt was arrested and has subsequently been released by Queensland Police.

"Rugby Australia takes all matters relating to the off-field behaviour of its players seriously and has commenced an investigation into the incident in conjunction with the Queensland Rugby Union."

The Telegraph said he was due to appear in court on January 29, charged with two counts of drug possession.

It is not the first time Hunt had been in trouble with the law.

He was banned for six weeks and fined Aus$30,000 (US$23,500) by the Reds in 2015 after pleading guilty to four charges of cocaine possession.

As well as his club fine, he was stripped of the Reds' vice-captaincy and ordered to pay Aus$2,500 by magistrates on Queensland's Gold Coast.

Despite the setback, he managed to re-establish himself at the Reds, and made his Wallabies debut this year, becoming one of the stars of Australia's home Tests in June.