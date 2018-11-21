Wakefield reaches out to Krige over WP role

Cape Town - Outgoing WP Rugby president Thelo Wakefield has reached out to Corne Krige after an earlier dispute with the former Springbok captain.



Wakefield’s time as WP president officially comes to an end next Monday and in his next role he will take over from Pat Kuhn as chairperson of the union’s presidents fund.



According to Netwerk24, Wakefield wants Krige to be one of the trustees of the fund.



“It’s a development fund that provides bursaries to underprivileged kids. I believe Corne can play a big role and feel we’ll be able to work well together,” Wakefield said.



Krige, who played 68 matches for WP, 56 for the Stormers and 39 Tests for the Springboks, earlier this year hit out at the top brass at WP by saying there were too many administrators at who did not belong in their positions.



Krige slammed the “amateur” management style of some employees who he said were “not competent to run a multi-million rand organisation”.



Krige said his comments were not directed specifically at Wakefield but the WP president took offence by writing an open letter to Krige in which he expressed his disappointment at the former flanker’s comments.



But it appears the two have reconciled, with Wakefield adding on Monday: “What we said to each other was in the heat of the moment but I believe it was for the sake of progress for WP. I’ll talk to Corne next week.”



Wakefield was Western Province president for nearly seven years.

A new WP president will be decided when the union’s clubs vote between Zelt Marais and Peter Jooste next Monday.



