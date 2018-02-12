Wakefield, De Klerk say no to top SA Rugby job

Cape Town - Western Province president Thelo Wakefield and his equivalent at the Lions, Kevin de Klerk, have indicated that they will not make themselves available for the SA Rugby presidency.

Mark Alexander is the current president of SA Rugby and at this stage it’s uncertain whether he will face competition at SA Rugby’s annual general meeting on April 6.

According to Netwerk24, nominations for the role close on March 6.

The Afrikaans website is reporting that De Klerk opted against standing for SA Rugby president due to health reasons, while Wakefield confirmed he would make himself available for one of the two vacant SA Rugby executive committee memberships.

The vice-presidency position will not be filled which makes the Leopards’ James Stoffberg the last person to occupy the post.