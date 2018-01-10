NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Van Graan leaps to Grobler's defence

2018-01-10 14:00
Johann van Graan (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Munster head coach Johann van Graan says it is time to move on from second-rower Gerbrandt Grobler's two-year doping ban. 

The South African-born lock is fit again and available for selection for Munster's Champions Cup pool fixture against France's Racing 92 this weekend. 

Grobler was given a two-year ban in 2015 after he was found guilty for steroid use following a Currie Cup match in 2014 when he played for Western Province. 

But when asked about the ban and if Grobler still had something to prove, Van Graan defended his player.

"I believe life is very simple. All of us sitting here, everybody in life makes mistakes. I believe life is 10 percent what happens and 90 percent how you react to it," he was quoted as saying by the Irish Independent.

"He served his ban. He's worked really hard to get back to fitness and then in the warm-up game, which I saw here, he had a big injury and he had to fight his way back.

"Obviously, he wants to achieve a lot of things in his life. He's such a talented rugby player so for him personally a lot to prove. The ban in my view is a long time in the past."

