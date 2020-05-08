Two young guns commit to WP Rugby

Western Province Rugby on Friday announced the signing of promising young players flyhalf Kade Wolhuter and loose forward Keke Morabe.

Wolhuter is a product of Paul Roos Gymnasium and represented Western Province at youth level, starring in the 2019 Craven Week before signing with French club Montpellier last year.

The 18-year-old returns to the Cape where he will bolster the backline resources and grow further while playing for the union that nurtured his talents as a junior.

Morabe is an imposing No 8, who has represented SA Schools for the last two years and captained the Griffons at the 2019 Craven Week.

Morabe will get the opportunity to train alongside some of the best in the world when he makes the move to Cape Town.

Stormers head coach John Dobson said that both Wolhuter and Morabe will add valuable depth as they develop their respective games in the coming years.

"We know that both these players are highly talented, it is now up to us to give them the tools that they need to realise their considerable potential," he said.

"It is very encouraging that these two talented youngsters have chosen to take their careers forward at WP Rugby and our coaches are looking forward to working with them and developing them both as rugby players and young men."

- WP Rugby