Two SA youngsters join Van Graan at Munster

Cape Town - Two young South African youngsters have reportedly signed for Irish club Munster under coach Johann van Graan.

According to Irish website The42, 19-year-old Matt More, who was schooled at St Andrew's College in the Eastern Cape, has joined Munster's youth ranks having moved to Ireland last year.

More played Craven Week 2016 for Eastern Province and is a highly-rated centre.

That news, the website says, follows Wednesday's revelation that another South African, 18-year-old tighthead prop Keynan Knox, had also joined the club.

Knox was at school at Michaelhouse in KwaZulu-Natal last year and also moved to Ireland after he had matriculated. He played in Craven Week last year.

Munster and South Africa have been in the news a fair amount this week, with new Springbok Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus having reportedly lured the services of Munster conditioning coach Aled Walters to the Boks.

Erasmus is also believed to have tried, but failed, to appoint Munster skills coach Felix Jones to his Bok backroom staff.