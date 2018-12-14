Tube inserted in Naka’s throat to help with breathing

Cape Town - A tracheal tube has been inserted in Naka Drotske’s throat to help with ventilation.

According to Netwerk24, the bleeding in the former Springbok hooker’s intestinal tract has stopped and a new type of antibiotic is fighting his lung infection.

This comes after the 47-year-old was rushed to a Bloemfontein hospital on Tuesday night when his condition suddenly worsened.

Drotske had undergone two successful operations since a shooting incident at his brother’s smallholding outside Pretoria late last month. He was shot in the chest, abdomen and arm.

Drotske's wife Marzanne Drotske earlier said that her husband was recovering "fantastically well" before the setback.

Barbara Steenkamp, a spokesperson for Mediclinic Bloemfontein, said Drotske is "on full ventilation and it will remain like that for three days".

She added that no signs of septicaemia were found.

News of Drotske's worsened state first broke on Wednesday afternoon when his cousin Steven wrote on Facebook: "Please pray for Naka Drotske, he is fighting for his life, in critical condition in ICU. I truly believe our Heavenly Father has got some bigger plans for him and his future."

Drotske won 26 Test caps between 1993 and 1999 and played one game during South Africa's home Rugby World Cup victory in 1995. He also played for London Irish from 2001-2003.

After retiring he coached Super Rugby side the Cheetahs before quitting rugby in 2015 to pursue business interests.

