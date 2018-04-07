Trial date set for Cheeky Watson

Cape Town - Former EP Kings president, Cheeky Watson,
accused of fraud and money laundering - among other charges - appeared
briefly in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court along with his
co-accused on Friday.
According to the HeraldLIVE website, the case, which involves millions of
rands earmarked for the beleaguered Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) project and allegedly used
fraudulently by Watson and his co-accused, has been set down for the
trial to start on August 20, 2018.
Watson has been charged with 43 counts of fraud and money-laundering.
He is charged along with former assistant director in the Nelson
Mandela Bay Municipality’s finance department Nadia Gerwel; Zeranza
director Andrea Wessels; a former director of Laphum’ilanga Transport
Services, Mandisi Mkasa; and former Access Facilities and Leisure
Management chief executive Stephan Pretorius.
Watson, Gerwel, Wessels and Mkasa all appeared in the Port Elizabeth
Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.
Pretorius was not in court. His legal
representative, Alwyn Griebenow, told magistrate Lionel Lindoor that
his client was unable to travel and asked that the court hold over his
warrant of arrest until his next court appearance when the matter goes
to trial.
It is alleged that Gerwel and Wessels used an events management
company, ESP Africa, as a vehicle to launder the money, but when that
was no longer viable, they turned to Access, and after that, to EP
Rugby.
Following a lengthy probe by the Hawks into the alleged corrupt
activities surrounding the R208 million meant for the city’s IPTS, all
the accused handed themselves over at the Mount Road police station in
March last year.
All were granted R2 000 bail.