Rugby

Trial date set for Cheeky Watson

2018-04-07 15:29
Cheeky Watson (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Former EP Kings president, Cheeky Watson, accused of fraud and money laundering - among other charges - appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court along with his co-accused on Friday.

According to the HeraldLIVE website, the case, which involves millions of rands earmarked for the beleaguered Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) project and allegedly used fraudulently by Watson and his co-accused, has been set down for the trial to start on August 20, 2018

Watson has been charged with 43 counts of fraud and money-laundering.

He is charged along with former assistant director in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s finance department Nadia Gerwel; Zeranza director Andrea Wessels; a former director of Laphum’ilanga Transport Services, Mandisi Mkasa; and former Access Facilities and Leisure Management chief executive Stephan Pretorius.

Watson, Gerwel, Wessels and Mkasa all appeared in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.

Pretorius was not in court. His legal representative, Alwyn Griebenow, told magistrate Lionel Lindoor that his client was unable to travel and asked that the court hold over his warrant of arrest until his next court appearance when the matter goes to trial.

It is alleged that Gerwel and Wessels used an events management company, ESP Africa, as a vehicle to launder the money, but when that was no longer viable, they turned to Access, and after that, to EP Rugby.

Following a lengthy probe by the Hawks into the alleged corrupt activities surrounding the R208 million meant for the city’s IPTS, all the accused handed themselves over at the Mount Road police station in March last year.

All were granted R2 000 bail.

Read more on:    cheeky watson  |  port elizabeth  |  rugby
