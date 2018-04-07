Trial date set for Cheeky Watson

Cape Town - Former EP Kings president, Cheeky Watson, accused of fraud and money laundering - among other charges - appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court along with his co-accused on Friday.

According to the HeraldLIVE website, the case, which involves millions of rands earmarked for the beleaguered Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) project and allegedly used fraudulently by Watson and his co-accused, has been set down for the trial to start on August 20, 2018.