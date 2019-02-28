SuperSport commentator back wrestling following stroke

Cape Town - SuperSport rugby commentator Ethienne Reynecke has shown marked improvement following a stroke last year.

In August last year, the 36-year-old was rushed to a Durban hospital and was in a critical condition after developing a blood clot on the brain.

He has since recovered well, so much so that he was able to return to one of his favourite past times, wrestling.

Reynecke took to social media this week to share the good news with his followers:

"People say you don't know what you've got until it's gone..... Through the Grace of God, I started wrestling again this week," he wrote on Instagram.

Reynecke played rugby mainly for the Lions in South Africa, but also had brief stints at Western Province and Free State.

He also played for Saracens in England, Connacht in Ireland and Pau in France.

After retiring from rugby, Reynecke turned his focus to mixed martial arts.

A lifelong WWE fan, in late 2017 Reynecke worked out at the WWE Performance Centre in Orlando, Florida.

In recent times, he has worked as an Afrikaans rugby commentator for SuperSport.

ALSO READ: SuperSport commentator shares brain scan following stroke