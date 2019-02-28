NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

SuperSport commentator back wrestling following stroke

2019-02-28 11:19
Ethienne Reynecke (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - SuperSport rugby commentator Ethienne Reynecke has shown marked improvement following a stroke last year.

In August last year, the 36-year-old was rushed to a Durban hospital and was in a critical condition after developing a blood clot on the brain.

He has since recovered well, so much so that he was able to return to one of his favourite past times, wrestling.

Reynecke took to social media this week to share the good news with his followers:

People say you don't know what you've got until it's gone..... Through the Grace of God, I started wrestling again this week. Like all injuries, you never know if you are as good as you were. Not being able to speak, read, grammar, not hearing or comprehensive names or numbers (Aphasia), playing guitar and singing, contact or combat training .....these things that were gone in the wink of an eye. Going from speaking on TV to my 7 old-year that has to finish my sentence because I can't say how proud I am about her swimming...humbleness comes in many ways. But we all have challenges. Take it on day to day. Express Gratitude for the small things. Did you miss me @zohan_bugai ? ?? #humble #stroke #strokesurvivor #strokerecovery #aphasia #gratitude #wrestling #grappling #takedowns #BJJ #veteranwrestling #training #wrestler #ssrugby #thanksgod??

Reynecke played rugby mainly for the Lions in South Africa, but also had brief stints at Western Province and Free State.

He also played for Saracens in England, Connacht in Ireland and Pau in France.

After retiring from rugby, Reynecke turned his focus to mixed martial arts.

A lifelong WWE fan, in late 2017 Reynecke worked out at the WWE Performance Centre in Orlando, Florida.

In recent times, he has worked as an Afrikaans rugby commentator for SuperSport.

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
