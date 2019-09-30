Stormers prop heads to England

Cape Town - English club Gloucester have announced the signing of Stormers and Western Province loosehead prop Corne Fourie.

Gloucester, who are coached by South African Johan Ackermann, announced the signing on their official website.

The 31-year-old Fourie, who previously represented the Blue Bulls, Pumas and Lions, is a versatile player who can also slot in at hooker.

Gloucester's director of rugby David Humphreys said the former Junior Springbok would be a welcome addition ahead of the English Premiership season.

"Corne's versatility will be incredibly useful to us, especially with James Hanson continuing with his rehabilitation following surgery towards the end of last season.



"He's played a lot of Super Rugby and featured in some high-profile games such as Super Rugby semi-finals and finals.



"He will fit in quickly as there are a number of his former team-mates here, and will add strength in depth to a key area of the squad," said Humphreys.

Fourie added that he was looking forward to playing under Ackermann, who was his coach at the Lions.

"Like so many others on South Africa, I've kept a close eye on Gloucester Rugby since coach Akkers moved there and I've been really impressed by what I've seen.

"And, of course, so many of my former team-mates are now part of the Gloucester Rugby squad, so I'm really looking forward to linking up with them and meeting the rest of the other players and staff.

"The Premiership is a very tough league, with some top-class teams and I can't wait to test myself over in England and hopefully help the team to achieve great success," said Fourie.



- Compiled by Herman Mostert