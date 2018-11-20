NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Springbok Women determined to finish tour on high note

2018-11-20 16:24
Stanley Raubenheimer (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Springbok Women’s assistant coach Lungisa Kama said they are determined to finish their European Tour on a high note when they meet Italy in Prato on Sunday in the last of their four matches.

The team arrived in Italy on Sunday after going down 17-5 against Spain in Villajoyosa on Saturday.

This match followed their tour opener against the UK Armed Forces in Richmond, which they won 31-12, and a Test against Wales in Cardiff in which they suffered a 19-5 defeat.

“The players are still disappointed about the defeat against Spain, but they working very hard at training for our final tour match against Italy,” said Kama.

“Everyone has settled in well in Italy, although the conditions are different. Spain was a little warmer, but it is not too much of an adjustment for us, as these conditions are similar to that which we experienced in the lead-up to our opening two matches.”

Kama expected a demanding Test against Italy at the Enrico Chersoni Stadium, saying they boast a balanced side with quality players.

“Italy have a lot of experience, especially since they play in the Six Nations competition,” said Kama.

“And they have a good pack of forwards with skilful backs. So it is going to be a good test for us. That said, this is our final match on tour and we are determined to finish up on a high note.”

Kama added: “We learnt hard lessons about the importance of converting our opportunities into points in our last two matches, so that is one of the key areas for us this week.”

The match will kick off at 15:30 SA time.

Boks v Wales: THAT bogey analysed

2018-11-20 14:24

